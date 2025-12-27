Incode Group Announces Global Launch of Tip-Top: An AI-Powered Solution for Interview Excellence
Incode Group announced the global launch of Tip-Top, an AI-powered platform designed to bring structure, speed, and transparency to technical hiring.
New York, NY, December 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing services company specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the global launch of Tip-Top, its latest AI-driven HR platform designed to improve the way technical recruitment is conducted. Building on over a decade of experience in custom software development and digital transformation, Incode Group has established itself as a reliable technology partner for companies across Europe and international markets.
As a result, Tip-Top gives HR teams, Tech Leads, CTOs, and Engineering managers a shared system for running technical interviews, replacing fragmented feedback and gut-feeling decisions with clear standards and structured data. AI-powered platform standardizes interview questions, evaluation criteria, and candidate tracking, helping teams hire faster and more consistently across every role. “Hiring technical talent has become one of the biggest bottlenecks for fast-growing companies,” said Oleg Meleshko, CEO of Incode Group.
In the rapidly evolving AI landscape across the US and European markets, Tip-Top offers a strategic advantage for technical recruitment by leveraging advanced algorithms to optimize interview workflows and candidate evaluation. By automating key aspects of the interview process and structuring candidate data, the platform significantly reduces the time spent on technical interviews while supporting more informed and consistent hiring decisions.
Crucially, Incode Group leverages artificial intelligence not as a gimmick, but as a practical tool to enhance efficiency and insight in the interviewing process. Recruiters can rely on the HR platform’s smart feedback mechanisms and performance insights to make better decisions faster, improving both candidate experience and hiring outcomes.
Incode Group’s approach enables recruitment agencies, startups, and distributed teams across the US, Europe, and global markets to conduct technical interviews more efficiently while reducing routine hiring tasks. Using AI-based evaluation and automation, partners can assess candidate performance more objectively and receive structured interview results with practical insights and clear feedback immediately after interviews, helping both hiring teams and candidates better understand skill gaps and readiness.
Drawing on extensive team experience, Incode Group continues to build an AI ecosystem designed to create a balanced and effective connection between candidates and employers. The company’s focus on long-term partnerships with fast-growing startups, established brands, and distributed teams worldwide supports consistent results and reflects its commitment to developing practical, scalable AI solutions for global recruitment needs.
www.incode-group.com/
Contact
Incode GroupContact
Yefanova Albina
+37361130541
www.incode-group.com
