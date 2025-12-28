MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Introduces Kids Club – Creating Endless Fun for Young Guests
In its ongoing commitment to providing meaningful family-friendly experiences, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly introduces Kids Club, a dedicated recreational space designed especially for children to enjoy fun, creativity, and joyful moments throughout their stay.
Chau Doc, Vietnam, December 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kids Club offers a colorful and welcoming environment where young guests can play freely, explore their creativity, and create unforgettable childhood memories — while parents relax and enjoy a peaceful holiday.
The Kids Club features a variety of engaging activities, including:
Arcade Games such as kids’ airplane rides, car rides, motorbike rides, water shooting games, and basketball games
Creative activities like plaster painting and sand art, with themes ranging from Animal World and Fairy Land to 3D Rainbow Plates, Car Kingdom, and Cartoon World
Among these, the plaster painting and sand art activities stand out as a simple yet meaningful experience, allowing children to express themselves artistically, enhance fine motor skills, and enjoy hands-on creativity during a family vacation.
The launch of Kids Club reflects MerPerle Nui Sam Resort’s dedication to offering a well-rounded holiday experience — where relaxation is for everyone, including our little guests.
