Biostem Pharma Private Limited Becomes a Preferred Partner for Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing in India
Biostem Pharma Private Limited strengthens its position as a preferred partner for third-party pharma manufacturing in India. The company offers WHO-GMP-compliant production of tablets, capsules, syrups, and topical formulations, catering to both startups and established pharma brands.
Ambala Cantt, India, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Biostem Pharma Private Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, has officially strengthened its position as a preferred partner for third-party pharma manufacturing in India, offering high-quality, WHO-GMP-compliant manufacturing services across multiple therapeutic segments. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to supporting pharma entrepreneurs, startups, and established brands with reliable manufacturing solutions.
“Over the years, Biostem Pharma has focused on delivering consistent quality, regulatory compliance, and innovative manufacturing solutions,” said Mr. Inderjeet Singh, CEO of Biostem Pharma Private Limited. “Our goal is to empower pharma businesses to scale efficiently while maintaining the highest quality standards. Becoming a preferred partner in third-party manufacturing underscores our commitment to our clients’ success and growth.”
Biostem Pharma Private Limited specializes in tablets, capsules, syrups, dry syrups, ointments, creams, and other formulations, providing flexible manufacturing options that cater to low- and high-volume requirements. With a robust quality assurance system, validated manufacturing processes, and strict adherence to regulatory norms, the company ensures batch-to-batch consistency and timely delivery.
“Our third-party manufacturing services are designed to support pharma businesses end-to-end,” added Mr Aman Bansal , Partner at Biostem Pharma Private Limited. “From product selection to packaging, labeling, and brand customization, we provide complete solutions that enable our partners to launch and expand their portfolios with confidence.”
As the demand for outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing continues to grow in India, Biostem Pharma Private Limited remains committed to quality-driven, ethical, and scalable solutions, positioning itself as a dependable partner for businesses seeking reliability and excellence in pharma manufacturing.
About Biostem Pharma Private Limited
Biostem Pharma Private Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company specializing in PCD Pharma Franchise, Monopoly PCD Pharma Franchise, and Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing. The company is dedicated to delivering quality-assured pharmaceutical products while fostering sustainable growth and ethical business practices for its partners across India.
“Over the years, Biostem Pharma has focused on delivering consistent quality, regulatory compliance, and innovative manufacturing solutions,” said Mr. Inderjeet Singh, CEO of Biostem Pharma Private Limited. “Our goal is to empower pharma businesses to scale efficiently while maintaining the highest quality standards. Becoming a preferred partner in third-party manufacturing underscores our commitment to our clients’ success and growth.”
Biostem Pharma Private Limited specializes in tablets, capsules, syrups, dry syrups, ointments, creams, and other formulations, providing flexible manufacturing options that cater to low- and high-volume requirements. With a robust quality assurance system, validated manufacturing processes, and strict adherence to regulatory norms, the company ensures batch-to-batch consistency and timely delivery.
“Our third-party manufacturing services are designed to support pharma businesses end-to-end,” added Mr Aman Bansal , Partner at Biostem Pharma Private Limited. “From product selection to packaging, labeling, and brand customization, we provide complete solutions that enable our partners to launch and expand their portfolios with confidence.”
As the demand for outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing continues to grow in India, Biostem Pharma Private Limited remains committed to quality-driven, ethical, and scalable solutions, positioning itself as a dependable partner for businesses seeking reliability and excellence in pharma manufacturing.
About Biostem Pharma Private Limited
Biostem Pharma Private Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company specializing in PCD Pharma Franchise, Monopoly PCD Pharma Franchise, and Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing. The company is dedicated to delivering quality-assured pharmaceutical products while fostering sustainable growth and ethical business practices for its partners across India.
Contact
Biostem Pharma Pvt LtdContact
Yashika Bansal
+917082517491
https://biostempharma.com/third-party-pharma-manufacturing/
Yashika Bansal
+917082517491
https://biostempharma.com/third-party-pharma-manufacturing/
Categories