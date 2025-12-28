Unsolicited Press Launches $30,000 Community Fundraising Campaign to Sustain Independent Publishing Operations
Portland, OR, December 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press, an independent literary publisher known for championing bold, risk-taking voices, has launched a $30,000 fundraising campaign to support ongoing press operations and ensure the publication and promotion of its upcoming book list.
The campaign addresses the real financial pressures faced by small presses, including unavoidable debt from bookstore returns, inventory loss, and upfront production costs, while also funding the printing and marketing of books scheduled for the coming year.
“This campaign is about sustainability,” said representatives of Unsolicited Press. “Independent presses carry significant costs long before books reach readers. Community support allows us not only to absorb those realities responsibly, but to continue publishing and promoting new work.”
Unlike corporate or venture-backed publishers, Unsolicited Press operates without institutional safety nets. Over the past year, the press expanded services, increased marketing efforts, and built new author-facing tools to generate earned income. Despite those efforts, rising costs across the publishing ecosystem have created a critical funding gap.
The fundraising campaign emphasizes collective participation rather than large individual donations. According to the press, if each follower contributed $10 or purchased a single book, the goal would be met.
Funds raised will be used to:
Absorb routine bookstore returns and inventory loss
Cover outstanding production expenses
Print books for the upcoming publishing year
Fund marketing, publicity, and reader outreach
Support core operational costs that keep the press running
Unsolicited Press publishes fiction, poetry, nonfiction, and experimental work, with a strong commitment to ethical publishing practices and fair author compensation. The press has built a national readership and regularly collaborates with writers, bookstores, libraries, and literary organizations.
Community members can support the campaign through direct donations, book purchases, services, or by sharing the campaign page.
Contact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
