FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display
FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments.
Anaheim, CA, December 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FSN Medical Technologies today announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, marking the company’s first medical-grade display to incorporate miniLED backlight technology. The new series expands FSN’s portfolio of surgical and clinical visualization solutions.
The FM-E3205D Series is designed to provide enhanced brightness uniformity, improved contrast control, and stable image performance compared to traditional LED-backlit medical displays. These attributes support clear and consistent image presentation in operating rooms and clinical procedure areas where visual accuracy is essential.
Engineered for medical environments, the display is built for continuous operation and integration with surgical imaging systems. It supports common medical video inputs and is intended for use with surgical cameras, imaging processors, and other visualization equipment.
The introduction of miniLED technology reflects growing demand for greater luminance control and image consistency in large-format medical displays. The FM-E3205D Series addresses these requirements while maintaining the reliability and compliance standards expected in regulated healthcare settings.
The FM-E3205D Series will be available through FSN Medical Technologies’ global distribution network. Additional information is available at www.fsnmed.com.
