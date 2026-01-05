Author Devin Horne’s Book “Close That Back Door” Takes Readers Into a World of Backstabbers as a High-School Basketball Star Tries to Make His Way to the NBA Unscathed

Recent release “Close That Back Door” from Page Publishing author Devin Horne is a compelling novel that introduces Kamore “Brick” Jones, who tries his best to maneuver his way to the NBA, which proves to be easier said than done. After getting shot and losing his NBA dreams, he finds himself hanging with the wrong crowd, which ultimately leads to his being arrested.