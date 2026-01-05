Author Devin Horne’s Book “Close That Back Door” Takes Readers Into a World of Backstabbers as a High-School Basketball Star Tries to Make His Way to the NBA Unscathed
Recent release “Close That Back Door” from Page Publishing author Devin Horne is a compelling novel that introduces Kamore “Brick” Jones, who tries his best to maneuver his way to the NBA, which proves to be easier said than done. After getting shot and losing his NBA dreams, he finds himself hanging with the wrong crowd, which ultimately leads to his being arrested.
Buffalo, NY, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Devin Horne has completed his new book “Close That Back Door”: a gripping and potent novel that follows a high-school basketball star as his trajectory toward the NBA is interrupted by his arrest. After being released, he must find out how to navigate through life without basketball, leaning toward drugs, money, and murder. But before he can make a living for himself, he first must make sure that he closes that back door.
Sharell Griffin shares insight into the author’s background, writing, “At the young age of nineteen, Devin Horne finds himself in an extraordinary and challenging situation. He is currently in the custody of the OCFC, facing a sentence of eighteen years to life for a crime he is widely believed to be innocent of, due to lack of compelling evidence in his case. Despite these circumstances, Devin, a father of a two-year-old son, is determined to use his time constructively. He focuses on personal growth, understanding his situation, and striving to become a nobleman.”
“The strength and character Devin exhibits can be traced back to his mother, Cariol Horne. Cariol, a former police officer, was released from her duties after she intervened to prevent a fellow officer from harming an unarmed, handcuffed Black man. Her moral courage and the principle that “the time is always right to do what’s right” have greatly influenced Devin’s perspective, especially in the face of adversity.
“Devin’s story is interwoven with political undertones, reflecting the depth and complexity of the challenges he faces. His mother’s brave actions, though aimed at upholding justice, have had ripple effects on those close to her, including Devin. In the midst of these challenges, Devin remains steadfast in his pursuit of freedom and injustice, mirroring his mother’s commitment to doing what is right, irrespective of the personal cost. His journey is not just a fight for his own innocence but also a testament to the enduring spirit of justice and integrity instilled in him by his mother.”
Author Devin Horne writes, “Hearing the gun click, Brick turned and saw that Mere, George, and Zaire were nowhere to be found. He followed the crowd out of the house and ran to where Mere parked. When he got there, Mere was pulling off. He started banging on the window, but that just made Mere drive faster. He instantly took off running and started hitting cuts. The sound of sirens was close by, and Brick was beginning to panic. He took off and threw the gun on the roof of a house before hiding under a car. He could hear cops all around him.”
He continues, “Once their voices faded and he thought he was in the clear, he took off in the direction of his house and felt like he was floating until—snap!”
Published by Page Publishing, Devin Horne’s unpredictable tale invites readers to discover how Kamore’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase “Close That Back Door” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
