Author Tomás M. Chávez’s Book “Professional Warfare: The Definitive Treatise to Survive, Thrive, and Dominate the Workplace” Shatters the Illusion of Office Etiquette

In a professional world governed by superficial niceties, Tomás M. Chávez is handing employees a strategic weapon. His new book, "Professional Warfare: The Definitive Treatise to Survive, Thrive, and Dominate the Workplace," is an insightful guide to navigating and mastering modern office politics and power dynamics.