Author Zahara Moore’s New Book “The King of NoSmile” is a Charming Story About a Selfish and Cruel King Who Learns the Error of His Ways Through God’s Word
Recent release “The King of NoSmile” from Covenant Books author Zahara Moore is a captivating story that centers around King Selfish, a tyrant who treats his subjects poorly while living a lavish lifestyle. But when the king of a neighboring land pays King Selfish a visit, he uses Scripture to change the cruel king’s heart for good.
New York, NY, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zahara Moore, a loving wife and mother with an educational background in teaching preschool-aged children, has completed her new book, “The King of NoSmile”: a heartfelt tale of a mean and selfish king whose heart is changed after being introduced to God’s Word.
“King Selfish rules his kingdom with an iron fist,” writes Moore. “He does not care about anyone except himself. He treats his subjects unfairly by making them work from sunrise to sunset, making sure that his subjects are catering to him while their needs are going without. King Selfish receives a letter from one of the kings from a neighboring kingdom about his actions. They meet, and for the first time, the blinders are taken off the king’s eyes as God’s Word penetrates his heart. King Selfish has a decision to make…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Zahara Moore’s new book is a riveting tale that highlights the power of Scripture to change hearts and minds, no matter how closed off from God’s presence one may be. With colorful artwork to help bring Moore’s story to life, “The King of NoSmile” is sure to delight readers of all ages while encouraging them to open themselves up to God’s Word and teachings.
Readers can purchase “The King of NoSmile” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
