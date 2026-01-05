Author Zahara Moore’s New Book “The King of NoSmile” is a Charming Story About a Selfish and Cruel King Who Learns the Error of His Ways Through God’s Word

Recent release “The King of NoSmile” from Covenant Books author Zahara Moore is a captivating story that centers around King Selfish, a tyrant who treats his subjects poorly while living a lavish lifestyle. But when the king of a neighboring land pays King Selfish a visit, he uses Scripture to change the cruel king’s heart for good.