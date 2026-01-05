Charlotte Potter’s New Book “The Princess Who Snored” is a Light-Hearted Story of a Young Girl Who is Surprised to Discover She Snores While She Sleeps
Cincinnati, OH, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Charlotte Potter, who currently resides in Ohio, where she and her husband raised five children and eight grandchildren, has completed her most recent book “The Princess Who Snored”: a charming story of a young girl who is told she snores in her sleep, but is adamant that princesses like her do not snore.
“‘The Princess Who Snored’ is about a little girl who wants to sleep soundly like everyone else in her family,” writes Potter. “But she’s in for a surprise.”
Published by Fulton Books, Charlotte Potter’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Princess Charla La’s adventure to discover who else in her family snores, and how she might put an end to her habit and get a good night’s rest. With colorful artwork to help bring Potter’s story to life, “The Princess Who Snores” is sure to delight readers, inviting them to revisit this hilarious tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Princess Who Snored” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘The Princess Who Snored’ is about a little girl who wants to sleep soundly like everyone else in her family,” writes Potter. “But she’s in for a surprise.”
Published by Fulton Books, Charlotte Potter’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Princess Charla La’s adventure to discover who else in her family snores, and how she might put an end to her habit and get a good night’s rest. With colorful artwork to help bring Potter’s story to life, “The Princess Who Snores” is sure to delight readers, inviting them to revisit this hilarious tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Princess Who Snored” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories