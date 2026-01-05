Sandra Ulburn’s New Book “Heart's Desire” is a Compelling Tale of a Young Woman Who, After Overcoming Personal Struggles, is Faced with a Life Changing Decision
New York, NY, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sandra Ulburn, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and fulltime registered nurse, has completed her most recent book “Heart's Desire”: a captivating novel that follows a young woman who, eager to prove her worth and move beyond her past trauma, finds herself caught in a difficult position where one single choice could change her life forever.
“Lily is a determined woman who came far in her twenty-three years of life and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon,” writes Ulburn. “She was top of her class at Harvard Law and is ready to prove to her firm and anyone doubting her that she earned her chair on the highest-profile case this century. Overcoming her abusive past and the estrangement from her best friend, Lily finds herself dreaming about situations she had never considered before. Things start heating up when her dreams start becoming a reality. Just when she thinks she’s got it all figured out, life throws her a curveball, and she is left to make a choice that will change her life forever. Lily must decide what is it that her heart desires?”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandra Ulburn’s book enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this heartfelt and character-driven novel. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Heart’s Desire” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound as they follow Lily’s journey to discover what her heart truly longs for in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Heart's Desire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
