Virginia T. Nonan, RN, MAT’s Newly Released “Surviving a Spouse With PTSD” is a Compassionate and Practical Guide for Navigating Life with a Partner Affected by PTSD
“Surviving a Spouse With PTSD” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virginia T. Nonan, RN, MAT is an insightful and faith-centered resource that combines professional expertise, personal experience, and biblical principles to support spouses living with partners who have PTSD.
Suisun, CA, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Surviving a Spouse With PTSD”: a heartfelt and practical guide for spouses seeking understanding, patience, and strategies to cope with the challenges of living with a partner affected by PTSD. “Surviving a Spouse With PTSD” is the creation of published author, Virginia T. Nonan, RN, MAT, a highly experienced registered nurse with over 30 years of expertise caring for behavioral and psychiatric patients. A former school principal in the Philippines, she earned scholarships for special education and a master’s in teaching, and completed an educational fellowship in Australia. A devoted Christian, Virginia has applied her knowledge of PTSD both professionally and personally, supporting a spouse with the condition for four decades while raising five children.
Nonan shares, “The 2024 update on PTSD statistics by CFAH indicates that 11 to 23 percent of veterans are affected.
Of the 1.9 million veterans, approximately 209,000 to 380,000 are either suffering from or developing PTSD, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
There is no quick cure or treatment for PTSD. However, four key factors that help in managing PTSD include faith in one’s beliefs, patience and understanding of the behavior itself, the use of certain medications, and therapeutic counseling.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia T. Nonan, RN, MAT’s new book is an essential resource for spouses, families, and caregivers seeking guidance, encouragement, and hope while supporting a loved one with PTSD.
Consumers can purchase “Surviving a Spouse With PTSD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Surviving a Spouse With PTSD”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
