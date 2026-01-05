Bita’s Newly Released “The Lonely Letters” is a Charming and Heartfelt Children’s Tale That Teaches Young Readers the Power of Forgiveness and Working Together
“The Lonely Letters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bita is a delightful story that brings the alphabet to life as vowels and consonants learn important lessons about friendship, communication, and making amends.
New York, NY, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Lonely Letters”: a beautifully imaginative children’s story that uses playful alphabet characters to explore how misunderstandings can separate friends. “The Lonely Letters” is the creation of published author, Bita, a dedicated grandmother with a passion for the creative arts.
Bita shares, “A story about forgiveness. The letters in the alphabet are playing together making words and having fun when a consonant offends a vowel while forming a word. The vowel is so offended, the offense splits up the two groups. Now they can’t form words or play or have fun together because they need each other. So one of the vowels imparts wisdom into the situation and convinces the other one to forgive. The letters forgive each other and go back to being friends, forming words, and having fun together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bita’s new book offers an engaging and meaningful narrative that helps children understand emotional awareness, cooperation, and the importance of resolving conflicts with kindness. Through whimsical illustrations and rhythmic storytelling, young readers experience an uplifting message about unity and the joy of creating together.
Consumers can purchase “The Lonely Letters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lonely Letters”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
