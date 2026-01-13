SANA IT Solution Announces AI-Powered SEO & Digital Growth Solutions to Transform How Businesses Scale Online
SANA IT SOLUTION is an India-based AI-powered SEO, Web Design & Performance Marketing agency helping businesses build, rank and scale online with confidence. Through automation, UX design and growth-focused marketing, SANA IT Solution delivers measurable ROI for brands in India and across global markets.
Delhi, India, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SANA IT Solution, a rapidly growing AI-powered SEO and digital marketing agency in India, has officially announced the expansion of its full-stack digital growth services — including AI SEO, Web Design, Performance Marketing, Shopify & WordPress development, conversion-based landing pages, branding, and lead-generation systems for real-world businesses.
Founded with a mission to help business owners get customers, not just clicks, SANA IT Solution blends artificial intelligence, UX-first design principles, and high-impact marketing campaigns to help startups, clinics, real estate agencies, eCommerce stores, service-based companies, and enterprises build predictable digital growth.
“Most business owners today struggle online — not because they’re not good at what they do — but because the internet is crowded and competitive. Our role is to simplify digital growth and make it accessible,” said Neyaz Alam, Founder of SANA IT Solution. “AI helps us break limitations of traditional SEO and marketing — and deliver data-driven results faster.”
What Makes SANA IT Solution Different
SANA IT Solution is among the few agencies in India integrating AI-based SEO automation, predictive keyword optimization, and automated reporting dashboards, ensuring clients see measurable growth — not guesswork.
Core Services Include:
AI-Powered SEO & Keyword Strategy
Web Design & Development (Shopify, WordPress, eCommerce)
Performance Marketing (Google Ads, Meta Ads)
Real Estate Website Funnels & WhatsApp Lead Systems
Local SEO & Google Business Profile Optimization
Brand Identity & Digital Content
The company reports significant success across diverse industries — including healthcare, real estate, transportation, hospitality, local services, and retail. Clients have reported growth ranging from 120% to 300% in customer inquiries within 30–90 days, supported by SEO, UX-optimized websites, and paid ads.
Expanding Across India & Global Markets
SANA IT currently serves clients across India, USA, UK, UAE & Canada, with plans to launch AI Marketing Automation SaaS tools later this year — supporting automated SEO audits, lead capture CRM, and funnel-based reporting.
Call to Action — Free Strategy Consultation
As part of its new initiative, SANA IT is offering a free digital growth strategy call to business owners looking to improve online visibility, traffic, and conversions.
To schedule a call — visit: https://www.sana-seo.com
Phone: +91 8178633590
Email: neyaz@sana-seo.com
Founded with a mission to help business owners get customers, not just clicks, SANA IT Solution blends artificial intelligence, UX-first design principles, and high-impact marketing campaigns to help startups, clinics, real estate agencies, eCommerce stores, service-based companies, and enterprises build predictable digital growth.
“Most business owners today struggle online — not because they’re not good at what they do — but because the internet is crowded and competitive. Our role is to simplify digital growth and make it accessible,” said Neyaz Alam, Founder of SANA IT Solution. “AI helps us break limitations of traditional SEO and marketing — and deliver data-driven results faster.”
What Makes SANA IT Solution Different
SANA IT Solution is among the few agencies in India integrating AI-based SEO automation, predictive keyword optimization, and automated reporting dashboards, ensuring clients see measurable growth — not guesswork.
Core Services Include:
AI-Powered SEO & Keyword Strategy
Web Design & Development (Shopify, WordPress, eCommerce)
Performance Marketing (Google Ads, Meta Ads)
Real Estate Website Funnels & WhatsApp Lead Systems
Local SEO & Google Business Profile Optimization
Brand Identity & Digital Content
The company reports significant success across diverse industries — including healthcare, real estate, transportation, hospitality, local services, and retail. Clients have reported growth ranging from 120% to 300% in customer inquiries within 30–90 days, supported by SEO, UX-optimized websites, and paid ads.
Expanding Across India & Global Markets
SANA IT currently serves clients across India, USA, UK, UAE & Canada, with plans to launch AI Marketing Automation SaaS tools later this year — supporting automated SEO audits, lead capture CRM, and funnel-based reporting.
Call to Action — Free Strategy Consultation
As part of its new initiative, SANA IT is offering a free digital growth strategy call to business owners looking to improve online visibility, traffic, and conversions.
To schedule a call — visit: https://www.sana-seo.com
Phone: +91 8178633590
Email: neyaz@sana-seo.com
Contact
SANA IT SolutionContact
Neyaz Alam
08178633590
www.sana-seo.com
Neyaz Alam
08178633590
www.sana-seo.com
Categories