C.M. James Releases “A Night We Both Remember,” a Playful Afrobeats Track Built for New Beginnings and Rekindled Moments
C.M. James introduces “A Night We Both Remember,” a warm Afrobeats-inspired single blending flirtation, nostalgia, and late-night energy. Released under C.M. Jaye Music, the track captures the spark of familiar strangers, rekindled connections, and nights that don’t need labels to matter.
Nashville, TN, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C.M. James has released his latest single, “A Night We Both Remember,” a smooth Afrobeats-influenced track designed for moments where chemistry takes the lead and the past and present blur together.
Built around the playful line “you look familiar,” the song leaves the story intentionally open. Maybe the connection is new. Maybe it’s a spark from somewhere before. Either way, the focus isn’t on where it started, but on what the night becomes. With warm rhythms, confident vocals, and a late-night groove, the record fits naturally into celebratory settings while remaining personal and relatable.
“A Night We Both Remember” is released under C.M. Jaye Music, a cross-genre independent label founded by James with a philosophy rooted in authenticity over classification. The label blends music, storytelling, and branding into a growing creative ecosystem that challenges traditional genre boundaries.
The release follows earlier C.M. James tracks including “3 Shots (The Drink-A-Long Song)” and “Bring It Back,” both of which helped establish early momentum for the label and its expanding audience. As C.M. Jaye Music prepares to introduce new artists in 2026, James continues to release music that reflects real moments, lived experience, and confidence without pretense.
“A Night We Both Remember” is now available on all major streaming platforms.
