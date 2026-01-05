Megan Miller’s New Book, "Kids Get Scoliosis Too," is a Charming Story Inspired by the Author’s Son That Follows a Young Boy’s Treatments for Scoliosis
Knoxville, TN, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Megan Miller, a stay-at-home mom of four who holds a bachelor’s in business management from Tusculum University, has completed her most recent book, “Kids Get Scoliosis Too”: a heartfelt tale of a young boy and the treatments he receives to help him navigate living with scoliosis.
“This is a story about a little boy named Nate who has scoliosis,” writes Miller. “Follow his journey through x-ray checkups, brace adjustments, and chiropractor visits to encourage your little scoliosis warrior to not be afraid because kids get scoliosis too!”
Published by Fulton Books, Megan Miller’s book came to be when the author’s son, Nate, was diagnosed with scoliosis as a baby, which inspired her to write a book to educate other children on what it would be like if they, too, were diagnosed with scoliosis at such a young age.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Miller’s story to life, “Kids Get Scoliosis Too” is a valuable resource to help readers of all ages learn what it's like living with this condition in an easily digestible and educational format.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Kids Get Scoliosis Too” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This is a story about a little boy named Nate who has scoliosis,” writes Miller. “Follow his journey through x-ray checkups, brace adjustments, and chiropractor visits to encourage your little scoliosis warrior to not be afraid because kids get scoliosis too!”
Published by Fulton Books, Megan Miller’s book came to be when the author’s son, Nate, was diagnosed with scoliosis as a baby, which inspired her to write a book to educate other children on what it would be like if they, too, were diagnosed with scoliosis at such a young age.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Miller’s story to life, “Kids Get Scoliosis Too” is a valuable resource to help readers of all ages learn what it's like living with this condition in an easily digestible and educational format.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Kids Get Scoliosis Too” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories