Author Jilene Scherbenske’s New Book, "Come, Praise the Lord with Me," Helps Readers Make the Most of Their Devotional Time
Recent release “Come, Praise the Lord with Me” from Covenant Books author Jilene Scherbenske invites readers to enhance their relationship with God by focusing on praising Him.
Kansas City, MO, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jilene Scherbenske, who received her BSN from the University of North Dakota, has completed her new book, “Come, Praise the Lord with Me”: a valuable resource for those looking to strengthen their connection to God.
Author Jilene Scherbenske came to know the Lord as her personal Savior when she was thirteen, but it wasn’t until her late twenties that her love for God’s Word really began to take shape. Her personal, in-depth Bible studies and meditations led her to leading Bible study groups, which she has done for over forty years. Now in her seventies, she spends several hours a day in God’s Word. She is an active member of her church, leads two Bible studies a week, and mentors ladies and speaks at ladies’ meetings.
She and her husband have been married for fifty-four years and have three daughters and thirteen grandchildren. After serving as a nurse for several years, she became active in her church’s music ministry and has remained in that capacity for over forty years. But her greatest love is God’s Word.
Scherbenske writes, “This is not a book to be read once through. It is not a book to curl up with and read from beginning to end. It is not a devotional to be used for one year and then put on the shelf. My intent with this book is to enrich your quiet time on a daily basis by aiding you in praising the Lord. This is not a book on how to praise the Lord; it is a book praising the Lord. I find praise to be extremely integral to my quiet time each day. I use what is herein written every day and have for years. So here is how I hope you will use it: Let’s say it is the 14th day of the month. So go to number 14 and praise the Lord for that attribute/ name. If you choose to do two on that day, then go to number 44 also. In this manner, you will praise the Lord for all sixty attributes/names that I have listed in one month. Or you may just wish to do one per day, and thereby, it will take you two months to finish all of them. By using this month after month, you will find that your foundation of faith will be greatly thickened as you dwell upon the truths of who God is. You will become more and more familiar with the verses used to praise Him. As a result, your weaponry to fight off temptations will be greatly strengthened. You will find your joy in the Lord increase. God will become bigger to you than He has ever been. These are benefits I had not expected when I began this process but benefits I have experienced in my own life. Approach this
time each day without hurriedness but with a great desire to praise the Lord.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jilene Scherbenske’s new book offers useful insight into drawing closer to the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Come, Praise the Lord with Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
