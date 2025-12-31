Loveforce International Announces Its January 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announced its January 2026 Digital Music releases. There will be seven releases from six different recording artists. There will be at least one Digital Music Single release every Friday in January.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its January 2026 Digital Music releases. There will be seven releases from six different recording artists. There will be at least one Digital Music Single release every Friday in January including the 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.
The Recording Artists with January release will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective and two from inRchild. The music genres of the songs being released include: Blues, Hip Hop, Soul, Rock, Adult Contemporary, and Acoustic Pop, Singer-Songwriter.
“We have a fine group of Digital Singles being released this month, the type of songs that will start the new year right.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All of Loveforce International’s January new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
