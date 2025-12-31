Loveforce International’s First Releases of 2026 Find Anna Hamilton with the Sweepin’ Blues While Inrchild Just Wants to Get the Thing Started
Santa Clarita, CA, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 2, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One single is by Anna Hamilton. The other single is by inRchild.
Anna Hamilton’s “Sweepin’ Blues” is a Blues song about people working their life away in menial jobs. It utilizes a blues ensemble of bass, drum kit, electric guitar and harmonica to lay down a melody that tells the story of someone who had dreams but those dreams were swept away by a life of sweeping floors to earn their daily bread
inRchild's "Let’s Get The Damn Thing Started" is a Hip Hop, Rap song. It features a fast pace and fierce lyrics. It’s not too long. It’s not complicated. It’s just rap with appropriate instrumentation. It’s kind of like Stoner Rock except it’s a Rap and it’s Hip Hop.
“This week’s releases feature two solid songs the should hit the target with their specific genres.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
