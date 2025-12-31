WeCycle USA Announces Strategic Pivot Into Rare Earth Element (REE) Recycling
New York, NY, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WeCycle USA, formerly known as Long Island’s premier mobile bottle and can recycling service, is proud to announce a major strategic shift into one of the most vital sustainability sectors of the future: rare earth element (REE) recovery and pre-processing. After years of serving communities through doorstep redemption pickup, the company has spent the past year deeply evaluating emerging environmental needs and recognized the growing urgency around domestic REE supply, recycling infrastructure, and circular materials systems. This pivot marks a bold new chapter in WeCycle USA’s mission to support the next generation of clean-energy technologies and green manufacturing.
Over the past several months, WeCycle USA has been working directly with leading technology recyclers, magnet recovery firms, and materials-processing partners to build a high-impact operational model designed around the safe collection, dismantling, and preparation of REE-rich devices. Through these conversations, the company has begun formalizing its supply chain across items such as hard-drive magnets, EV motors, industrial batteries, LEDs, and other high-value electronic components that contain critical rare earths like neodymium, dysprosium, praseodymium, europium, and yttrium. These relationships have accelerated WeCycle USA’s standardization of its new processes for magnet removal, battery handling, and component-level pre-processing.
WeCycle USA will be making several major announcements in 2026, including partnerships, grant-funded innovation initiatives, and new collection programs for both consumers and businesses across the region. “This pivot is more than a business decision—it’s an investment in America’s clean-energy independence,” said WeCYcle USA's co-founders. “We’re excited to help lead the transition toward a more secure, sustainable, and domestic supply of rare earth materials.” The company invites community members, corporate partners, and sustainability advocates to stay tuned as WeCycle USA unveils the next phase of its evolution.
