“First Impressions & Lasting Connections” Launches with Limited-Time Ebook Offer: 12/29/25 to 1/11/26

Barry C. Donovan, Founder of Visible Digital Solutions LLC, announced the release of his new book, "First Impressions & Lasting Connections," available for a special launch price that began Monday, December 29 on Amazon Kindle. The ebook combines Donovan’s previous books on professionalism, communication, and networking. He has expanded, refined, and redesigned his latest book for today’s business environment.