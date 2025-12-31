“First Impressions & Lasting Connections” Launches with Limited-Time Ebook Offer: 12/29/25 to 1/11/26
Barry C. Donovan, Founder of Visible Digital Solutions LLC, announced the release of his new book, "First Impressions & Lasting Connections," available for a special launch price that began Monday, December 29 on Amazon Kindle. The ebook combines Donovan’s previous books on professionalism, communication, and networking. He has expanded, refined, and redesigned his latest book for today’s business environment.
Littleton, CO, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barry C. Donovan, founder of Visible Digital Solutions LLC, announced the release of his new book, "First Impressions & Lasting Connections," available for a special launch price of just $0.99, that began Monday, December 29, on Amazon Kindle.
The ebook combines Donovan’s previous books on professionalism, communication, and networking. He has expanded, refined, and redesigned his latest book for today’s business environment.
This comprehensive guide provides readers with proven strategies for making powerful first impressions and building relationships that stand the test of time. From perfecting your headshot and handshake to mastering presence, responsiveness, and value-driven communication, First Impressions & Lasting Connections delivers actionable tools for professionals, job-seekers, entrepreneurs, and leaders in every industry.
The book will be available for the limited promotional price for two weeks only, making now the ideal time to download, read, and discover how small changes in behavior can create meaningful, long-term results.
A Modern Guide for a Modern Professional
In an era where digital interactions and personal branding happen in seconds, Donovan provides clarity and guidance on topics such as:
- Creating a powerful headshot
- Mastering confident, natural body language
- Choosing attire that communicates trust and credibility
- Becoming a connector who opens doors for others
- Establishing genuine presence in every interaction
- Standing out—professionally and authentically
Praise From Early Readers
“Great handbook for anyone who works with others.”
“Excellent easy read, with helpful tools and insights to remind you of little things that really matter for communicating effectively. Help improved confidence and allowing your character to shine through. Simple overlooked advice with explanations! I purchased one book, read it, passed it on and purchased a second copy.”
“Excellent resource that is relevant for today.”
“Ch.1 is spot on. First impressions mean a lot. I've participated in hundreds of interviews in my career in education and have seen over half of the candidates blow the interview in the first few minutes. This resource is applicable to anyone seeking employment or looking to hire. Buy this today.”
About the Author
Barry C. Donovan is the creator of the Visness Card Digital Business Card, the eVAC electronic victim advocacy card, and numerous digital outreach tools used by organizations across the country. He has written two other business networking books and has been a host for networking groups in the greater Denver area since 2016. His work blends modern communication strategies with practical, real-world experiences to help professionals connect more effectively, present themselves authentically, and build lasting relationships.
Availability
First Impressions & Lasting Connections is available on Amazon Kindle for a limited-time launch price of $0.99 starting December 29.
Go to Amazon.com and type in Barry C Donovan in the search bar... his book(s) will show up and you can grab your copy immediately. A review is always appreciated.
