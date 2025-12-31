GatorGuard Releases a New Guide Aimed at Helping Homeowners Better Understand Common Warranty Limitations Found in the Garage Floor Coating Industry
GatorGuard Concrete Coatings released guidance addressing common warranty loopholes in the garage floor industry, noting that many failures stem from moisture exclusions and thin coating systems. The company reports that a large portion of its work involves replacing failed installations originally sold with long-term warranties. GatorGuard Concrete Coatings emphasizes the need for clearer warranty standards and moisture-resistant systems.
Indianapolis, IN, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GatorGuard Concrete Coatings, a provider of industrial-grade garage floor systems serving Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Louisville, and St. Louis, has released new guidance aimed at helping homeowners better understand common warranty limitations found in the garage floor coating industry.
According to the company, a significant portion of its recent projects involve replacing failed coatings originally installed by other providers, many of which were marketed with long-term or “lifetime” warranties that did not apply once problems developed.
“Many homeowners are surprised to learn that the warranty they were sold does not actually cover the most common causes of coating failure,” said a spokesperson for GatorGuard Concrete Coatings. “In many cases, exclusions related to moisture or surface conditions eliminate coverage when it is needed most.”
Moisture Exclusions Frequently Undermine Warranty Coverage
GatorGuard Concrete Coatings reports that moisture-related exclusions are among the most common reasons warranty claims are denied. These exclusions are often expressed through technical thresholds such as moisture vapor emission rates (MVER) or electronic meter readings.
“While these terms appear scientific, they are rarely explained clearly or documented before installation,” the spokesperson said. “In many cases, moisture measurements are only taken after a coating has already failed, which allows coverage to be denied retroactively.”
The company notes that moisture is a leading cause of coating failure in regions with humidity, freeze–thaw cycles, and fluctuating groundwater levels, including much of the Midwest.
Installation-Day Moisture Charges Raise Consumer Concerns
Another issue cited by GatorGuard Concrete Coatings involves unexpected moisture-related charges introduced during installation. Homeowners are sometimes informed, after surface preparation has begun, that additional treatment is required at extra cost.
“Moisture in concrete is a predictable condition, not an anomaly,” the spokesperson said. “Systems should be designed to account for it from the start rather than presenting it as a surprise expense.”
Tire Staining Often Excluded From Coverage
Permanent tire staining, also known as plasticizer migration, is another issue frequently excluded from garage floor warranties, according to the company. Thin or fast-curing coating systems are especially susceptible to this type of discoloration.
“Many homeowners only discover this exclusion after staining appears,” the spokesperson said. “Clear disclosure and material selection are essential to preventing misunderstandings later.”
Why GatorGuard Concrete Coatings is Frequently Called to Replace Failed Systems
Across Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Louisville, and St. Louis, GatorGuard Concrete Coatings reports that it routinely replaces coatings that failed prematurely despite being marketed as premium or long-lasting systems.
Common contributing factors cited by the company include:
Thin, one-day coating applications
Lack of true moisture-mitigating primers
Inadequate surface preparation
Systems designed primarily for speed rather than durability
Warranty structures that prioritize installer protection over performance
“Our work often begins after another system has already failed,” said the spokesperson. “These situations highlight the importance of engineering-based installation standards rather than marketing-driven claims.”
Guidance for Evaluating Garage Floor Coating Providers
As part of its consumer education efforts, GatorGuard Concrete Coatings recommends that homeowners ask contractors several key questions before selecting a provider. According to the company, qualified installers should be able to clearly explain:
Whether all moisture-related failures are covered under warranty
Whether a moisture-mitigating primer is used on every installation
Whether tire staining is included or excluded
Whether warranty coverage includes both materials and labor
Whether technical data sheets are available for all system components
“These questions help clarify whether a coating system is designed for long-term performance or short-term installation speed,” the spokesperson said.
About GatorGuard Concrete Coatings
GatorGuard Concrete Coatings provides high-performance garage floor coating systems engineered for durability, moisture resistance, and long-term performance. Serving Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Louisville, and St. Louis, the company specializes in multi-layer, industrial-grade systems designed to perform in demanding Midwest conditions.
By emphasizing engineering standards, transparent warranties, and proven installation methods, GatorGuard Concrete Coatings focuses on delivering long-lasting flooring solutions built to withstand real-world use.
Contact
Mike Evans
317-429-0002
www.mygatorguard.com
