GatorGuard Releases a New Guide Aimed at Helping Homeowners Better Understand Common Warranty Limitations Found in the Garage Floor Coating Industry

GatorGuard Concrete Coatings released guidance addressing common warranty loopholes in the garage floor industry, noting that many failures stem from moisture exclusions and thin coating systems. The company reports that a large portion of its work involves replacing failed installations originally sold with long-term warranties. GatorGuard Concrete Coatings emphasizes the need for clearer warranty standards and moisture-resistant systems.