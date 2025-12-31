Adesso to Showcase Innovative Lighting and Design at CES 2026 in Las Vegas
New York, NY, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adesso, a leader in thoughtfully designed lighting solutions, will exhibit at CES 2026, Booth #21044, taking place January 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to experience the brand's latest partnership with Kooduu. A brand who exclusively brings lighting and the clear sounds of JBL speaker lamps to your home.
At CES 2026, Adesso will highlight a curated selection of lighting solutions by Kooduu. With the combination elegance of Scandinavian design and cutting-edge technology to transform any setting into a haven of ambiance and connection, creating multi-functional masterpieces that blend light and audio, perfect for enriching both indoor and outdoor spaces. Visitors to the Adesso booth will have the opportunity to explore Adesso's exclusive collection of Kooduu, featuring minimalist-Scandinavian lighting design products with built-in Bluetooth speaker with sound by JBL, that encompasses the brand's design philosophy centered on timeless style, functionality, and approachability.
Designed with versatility in mind, the Kooduu collection ensures you always set the perfect mood, whether it's a cozy indoor evening or a vibrant outdoor gathering. Combining aesthetic elegance with multifunctionality, these portable creations elevate any moment, tailored to bring smiles and enrich lives.
"Our goal is to create lighting that enhances how people live and interact with their spaces," said Chris Banning, SVP Sales. "CES provides the perfect platform to connect with industry partners and showcase how thoughtful design and quality craftsmanship come together in our latest offerings from Kooduu."
Adesso will be exhibiting at CES 2026 at Booth #21044. Retailers, designers, media, and industry professionals are encouraged to stop by and learn more about upcoming launches and availability.
About Adesso
Adesso Home is a design-forward lighting and décor company known for innovative, functional products that bring style and value to modern living. The company's portfolio spans portable lighting, task and floor lamps, and connected/charging solutions sold through leading retailers and e-commerce partners.
Media Contact: Rachel Teebken, Marketing Manager
Email: rteebken@adesshome.com
Website: https://www.adessohome.com
