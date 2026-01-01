Decorum.pk Accelerates Style; Launches Express Delivery Service in Lahore and Across Pakistan
Premium home decor destination responds to customer demand, now delivering curated elegance to major cities within 72 hours.
Lahore, Pakistan, January 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Decorum Pakistan, premier online destination for curated home decor and furnishings, today announced a significant expansion of its delivery capabilities with the launch of its new Express Delivery Service. This service is now available for customers in the nation's three largest metropolitan areas: Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.
This strategic initiative directly addresses the evolving needs of modern homeowners, interior enthusiasts, and gift-givers who seek both quality and convenience. Decorum.pk's Express Delivery ensures that a carefully selected vase, a set of luxurious cushions, or a signature accent piece can now arrive at the doorstep in a fraction of the standard time—transforming inspiration into reality with remarkable speed.
"For too long, Pakistanis have had to choose between quick, mass-produced items or beautiful, quality decor that involved a long, uncertain wait," said Mr. Sultan, Director at Decorum.pk. "We are dismantling that compromise. Our Express Delivery service is a promise: you no longer need to postpone beauty or delay creating a home you love. This is a major leap in our mission to make exceptional home styling accessible, reliable, and responsive across Pakistan."
The Decorum.pk Express Delivery service is built on a refined, customer-centric framework:
72-Hour Dispatch Guarantee: All in-stock items are ensured to leave the fulfillment center within 72 hours.
Priority "White-Glove" Handling: Express items receive priority packing with Decorum Pakistan's signature protective packaging, ensuring they arrive in pristine condition.
Real-Time Tracking: Customers receive proactive SMS and email updates at every stage, from dispatch to final delivery.
Seamless Urban Logistics: Through partnerships with premium courier services, Decorum Pakistan has optimized the last-mile delivery network specifically for fragile and high-value home goods in these key cities.
The launch follows a successful pilot program and extensive customer feedback, which highlighted a strong demand for faster fulfillment for last-minute decor needs, urgent gifting, and immediate home refresh projects. Decorum Pakistan has invested in inventory forecasting, warehouse technology, and dedicated logistics partnerships to make this service viable without compromising its core commitment to quality and care.
Ahmed Ali
+923084159335
https://decorum.pk/
