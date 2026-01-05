Author Kathleen Austin’s New Book, "Beary Best Friends," is a Charming Tale That Follows Twin Bear Cubs as They Enjoy a Fun-Filled Day of Playing in the Mud

Recent release “Beary Best Friends” from Page Publishing author Kathleen Austin is a captivating story that centers around twin bear cubs Stephen and Jeffrey and their neighbor Anthony, who all form the group Beary Best Friends when they play together. On this particular day, Stephen and Jeffrey adventure outside together to enjoy playing in the mud after a rainstorm.