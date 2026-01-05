Author Kathleen Austin’s New Book, "Beary Best Friends," is a Charming Tale That Follows Twin Bear Cubs as They Enjoy a Fun-Filled Day of Playing in the Mud
Recent release “Beary Best Friends” from Page Publishing author Kathleen Austin is a captivating story that centers around twin bear cubs Stephen and Jeffrey and their neighbor Anthony, who all form the group Beary Best Friends when they play together. On this particular day, Stephen and Jeffrey adventure outside together to enjoy playing in the mud after a rainstorm.
Milford, NJ, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Austin, who is currently retired and resides in Milford, New Jersey, with her husband and a mini potbellied pig named Wendell, has completed her new book, “Beary Best Friends”: a riveting story of twin bear cubs who spend the day playing in the mud after cleaning their room, and the fun they share with their best friend Anthony after the day is done.
Kathleen begins her tale, “It had been raining all day. Stephen and his brother, Jeffrey, are twin bear cubs who live in a greenhouse on Willow Lane. Their best friend, Anthony, is a bear cub who lives in the white house next door. The male cubs are known by everyone as the Beary Best Friends. Anthony is the same age as Stephen and Jeffrey, and the cubs had grown up together, often playing in the nearby forest.
“Stephen and Jeffrey pulled on their boots and ran to the front door, hoping to play with Anthony.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kathleen Austin’s engaging tale is a delightful adventure of friendship that will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers. With colorful artwork to help bring Kathleen’s story to life, “Beary Best Friends” will leave readers of all ages spellbound, leaving them eager for the next Beary Best Friends adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Beary Best Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
