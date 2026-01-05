Author Chad Alderman’s New Book “Surviving Your Post-war Workplace: A Practical Guide for Disabled Veterans” Aims to Help Veterans Use Legal Rights to Protect Their Jobs
Recent release “Surviving Your Post-war Workplace: A Practical Guide for Disabled Veterans” from Page Publishing author Chad Alderman is an eye-opening handbook to help veterans understand the legal protections available to them in the workplace. Inspired by the experiences of the author and countless others, this guide is a lifeline for veterans seeking to navigate the corporate landscape.
Picayune, MS, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chad Alderman, a disabled veteran who lives in Mississippi with his family and has over eighteen years of experience with several multinational corporations as a chemical engineer, has completed his new book, “Surviving Your Post-war Workplace: A Practical Guide for Disabled Veterans”: a compelling guide to help veterans protect their jobs following their service by utilizing the legal pathways and protections afforded to them.
“You served, but you feel like no one cares. You sacrificed, but now all the rules are in place to protect your company. Enough! It’s time to understand your rights and how to use them to protect your job,” writes Alderman. “‘Surviving Your Post-war Workplace’ is a layman’s guide on the legal protections afforded to our veterans in an at will environment. You are not alone and not forgotten. This book is written by a disabled veteran who has lived the corporate game.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chad Alderman’s enlightening guide will provide veterans with the legal edge few talk about and even fewer use to their advantage in the modern workplace, offering advice and guidance to those seeking to protect themselves from companies and employers who would rather serve themselves over employees who have sacrificed for their country.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Surviving Your Post-war Workplace: A Practical Guide for Disabled Veterans” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
