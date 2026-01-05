Author Chad Alderman’s New Book “Surviving Your Post-war Workplace: A Practical Guide for Disabled Veterans” Aims to Help Veterans Use Legal Rights to Protect Their Jobs

Recent release “Surviving Your Post-war Workplace: A Practical Guide for Disabled Veterans” from Page Publishing author Chad Alderman is an eye-opening handbook to help veterans understand the legal protections available to them in the workplace. Inspired by the experiences of the author and countless others, this guide is a lifeline for veterans seeking to navigate the corporate landscape.