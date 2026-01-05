Author Jac Winters’s New Book, “To Say Goodbye Again,” is a Moving Collection of Poetry That Channels Emotions of Love, Loss, Renewal, and the Human Experience

Recent release “To Say Goodbye Again” from Page Publishing author Jac Winters is a thought-provoking collection of poems that perfectly captures love, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit through vivid prose. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “To Say Goodbye Again” offers readers universal truths that will resonate with them long after the final page.