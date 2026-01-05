Author Jac Winters’s New Book, “To Say Goodbye Again,” is a Moving Collection of Poetry That Channels Emotions of Love, Loss, Renewal, and the Human Experience
Recent release “To Say Goodbye Again” from Page Publishing author Jac Winters is a thought-provoking collection of poems that perfectly captures love, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit through vivid prose. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “To Say Goodbye Again” offers readers universal truths that will resonate with them long after the final page.
New York, NY, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jac Winters, a loving husband and father who spent almost three decades in the trucking industry, delivering goods and services to North America, has completed his new book, “To Say Goodbye Again”: a powerful collection of poems that explores the emotional range of the human experience.
Author Jac Winters is a poet of raw passion and vivid imagery, crafting verses that resonate with emotional depth and universal meaning. From the grit of lonesome highways to the serene beauty of snow-capped mountains, “To Say Goodbye Again” delves into themes of love, loss, and triumph with a rock-and-roll spirit. Blending personal experience with bold metaphor, Winters invites readers into a world where hearts take flight, dreams find soil, and every word pulses with life.
In his titular poem, “To Say Goodbye Again,” author Jac Winters writes,
“You lost them all in a blink, left || standing, not knowing what to think. || The only one left—it just isn’t fair, || your mind heavy with the burden. || ‘I’ll lift it, dear child; it’s not yours to share.’
“You want to take their place, just || so, in transition, you can see their face. || That’s not in God’s plan; He never made you || strong enough to bear the weight, || even though you think you can.
“They’re all gone, and here you stand, || with begging eyes lifted skyward, wishing. || Rain crashing down to the ground, || your mind plays tricks—they’ll be there, || just turn around.
“Your stomach aching from what you miss, || with a Southern drawl you hear in the tree, || a serpent slither and crawl:
“‘They’ve left the poor boy, no medicine will fix this,’ || he said with a sly hiss.
“Heart heavy, soul lost, spirit worn, || no need to worry, my child, they’re not so far, || even though you think they are. || In this life, you feel so mixed up, || it doles out so much, it runneth over...that cup.
“In this life, you’re tossed about, || you want to be stronger, you think someday || you’d have more clout. || In this life, we’re left feeling empty, || maybe it’s the feeling the reaper left || after his swift, cold entry.
“We want to put it all back in place, || hide the yoke of loneliness, || even though to others our sadness || shows upon our face. || I want to say goodbye again—oh, || please, with tears streaming down my stark face. || I want...to say hello again?
“No! I want to say goodbye again, || because we know it has to end. || Time is our enemy, not our friend. || To my good friends who took their life, || they were so empty; there was nothing left. || Just a ‘hole’ where he built ‘you’ one day || and in it placed all your parts, || one of them was a soul.
“Dear God, I pray, let me see them one more time, || to walk through those big wooden doors || when the church bell chimes.
“My arms long to hold them, hug them, || love them, see them play in the grass, || just to have that one last chance to get my fill, || to see them all together in one special place. || With joy, I would shout; I would spin—what a thrill!
“But when you say goodbye one time, || it cripples even the strongest of man. || I’ve made you sturdy enough for one such blow as this, || so even if you prayed with all your might || to have one more dinner at candlelight, || another boat ride or paraglide, || to live, to laugh, to cry with all of them by your side.
“Even if you mustered all your strength, || or conjured up every ounce of will to pull you through, || to say goodbye again would kill you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jac Winters’s enthralling collection will connect with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression with each new entry. Emotionally raw and honest, “To Say Goodbye Again” is sure to offer healing and comfort with each turn of the page, making this a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “To Say Goodbye Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
