Author Sharon Faye’s New Book, "This Is My Song," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Makes Music and Dances with Different Animals in Her Neighborhood
Recent release “This Is My Song” from Covenant Books author Sharon Faye is a riveting tale of a young girl who travels around her neighborhood and plays all sorts of different instruments with the many animals she sees. As the little girl continues on her way, she’ll keep dancing and making music with everyone she meets.
Portland, TN, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Faye has completed her new book, “This Is My Song”: a captivating story of a young girl’s adventures to create music with all of her new animal friends that she meets one day.
“This book is about a six-year-old girl who is discovering for the first time the sounds of her different instruments with her many animal friends in her neighborhood as she passes them,” writes Faye. “She sings and dances as she plays along the way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Faye’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this stirring tale of friendship and wonder, and where music can reach the heart of any person or animal. With colorful artwork to help bring Faye’s story to life, “This Is My Song” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “This Is My Song” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
