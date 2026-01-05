James Carl Warf’s Newly Released "A Practical Study of Revelation" is an Insightful Guide to Understanding the Prophetic Vision of God for the Church and the World
“A Practical Study of Revelation” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Carl Warf provides readers with a clear and practical exploration of the Book of Revelation, highlighting God’s plans and visions for both the Church and the nations.
Bethel, OH, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Practical Study of Revelation”: a practical and enlightening study of God’s prophetic message for the Church and the world. “A Practical Study of Revelation” is the creation of published author, James Carl Warf.
Warf shares, “In prophetic language, it speaks about God’s purpose, plan, and vision for the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. This speaks to what God sees for the future, for both the church and the nations of the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Carl Warf’s new book offers readers clarity and guidance in understanding the prophetic truths of Revelation and how they apply to contemporary faith and life.
Consumers can purchase “A Practical Study of Revelation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Practical Study of Revelation”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
