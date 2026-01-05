Brantley and Brantley’s Newly Released "Tea and Testimony" is an Insightful Guide to Developing a Powerful Christian Testimony and Growing in Spiritual Stewardship

“Tea and Testimony: Personal Coaching toward Powerful Testimony” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Astra P. Brantley, PSYD and Robert L. Brantley, PHD is a comprehensive and engaging resource that blends personal stories, practical guidance, and biblical principles to help believers strengthen their testimony and live out their faith with purpose.