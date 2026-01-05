Brantley and Brantley’s Newly Released "Tea and Testimony" is an Insightful Guide to Developing a Powerful Christian Testimony and Growing in Spiritual Stewardship
“Tea and Testimony: Personal Coaching toward Powerful Testimony” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Astra P. Brantley, PSYD and Robert L. Brantley, PHD is a comprehensive and engaging resource that blends personal stories, practical guidance, and biblical principles to help believers strengthen their testimony and live out their faith with purpose.
Upperco, MD, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Tea and Testimony: Personal Coaching toward Powerful Testimony”, a thoughtful and practical guide for Christians seeking to understand, craft, and share their personal testimonies as a vital part of spiritual growth and service, is the creation of published authors, Astra P. Brantley, PSYD and Robert L. Brantley, PHD.
Astra P Williams Brantley, PsyD, is a seasoned and broadly experienced Maryland licensed clinical psychologist and a Christian conciliator. Specializing in professional clinical supervision, marital and family counseling/therapy care, and emergency critical incident support nationwide, grief, loss, and workplace trauma, DrAstra is the author of an e-book entitled A Model for Managing Grief and Other Resources during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Many of her clients have reduced stress using her spoken-word CD with scientifically verified relaxation music, called Strength to Change. She blogs at http://www.DrAstra.com.
Minister Robert L Brantley, PhD, is a graduate of Trinity Theological Seminary. He is a Christian conciliator and a certified clergy coach.
Married for more than fifty-seven years, Astra and Robert are coauthors of the must-read Christian book entitled A Testimony-Driven Life: Biblical Stewardship Living, Discipling Disciplers of Disciplers.
Brantley and Brantley share, “Tea and Testimony is a fascinating read, from its delightful word-picture beginning to its profound and sobering two-punch combination-conclusion. The authors, DrAstra and MinisterBob, intrigue readers by
· likening an assembly of believers (and their spiritual gifts) in the local church to a blend of tea leaves in a tea pot—the purpose and product of both being to create a fragrant service to others that is God-honoring;
· establishing the scriptural basis for Christian personal testimony;
· presenting Q&A regarding seven serious questions about Christian testimony;
· sharing twenty very personal testimonies that include two contributed by their son, a Christian surgeon;
· inviting readers to journal their own reactions to the authors’ testimonies, as an act of stewardship by the readers;
· discussing how personal testimony is reflected in the holy sacraments; and
· revealing how the word of their testimony is essential to becoming a biblical overcomer, who will help fulfill God’s purpose and requirements so that the entire body of believers may be presented to Christ as His Bride.
As you read and experience this beautiful book, we pray that you will faithfully complete the exercise at the end of each personal testimony. We invite you to write down your thoughts and your learnings. We are confident that you will grow in your conviction that your testimony and ours are important to the advancement of God’s Kingdom. Take a deep breath. Find a comfortable (or maybe not-so-comfortable) chair. It’s time for Tea and Testimony.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Astra P. Brantley, PSYD and Robert L. Brantley, PHD’s new book offers readers an actionable, faith-filled approach to understanding and sharing their testimony in ways that honor God and strengthen the Christian community.
Consumers can purchase “Tea and Testimony: Personal Coaching toward Powerful Testimony” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tea and Testimony: Personal Coaching toward Powerful Testimony”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
