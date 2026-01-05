Sugatop Music Announces Its Official Imprint Launch
Sugatop Music, an independent, artist-led record label officially launches in 2026.
New York, NY, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sugatop Music, an independent, artist-led record label announces its launch. Part of the Broken Silence network of over 300 affiliate labels, distributed by The Orchard, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, Sugatop Music was created as a home for artists rooted in musicianship, storytelling, and cultural legacy.
Founded by Charles "Poogie" Bell — son of a musical legend and an artist in his own right — Sugatop carries the wisdom of generations.
“As the son of a musician and a drummer who has toured the world, I’ve seen both the beauty and the brutality of this industry. I started this label because I wanted something different — something fair, something real. I wanted to build a place where musicians aren’t products — they’re partners," said Poogie Bell. “We honor the roots of jazz, soul, and R&B while evolving the sound with today’s voices.”
The name pays homage to the Pittsburg, PA, neighborhood “Sugar Top” and Harlem, NY’s “Sugar Hill” both known for its urban renewal and rich cultural and musical history.
About Sugatop Music
Sugatop Music is an independent record label founded by Grammy-winning drummer and music producer Poogie Bell. The label is dedicated to developing artists whose work is rooted in authentic musicianship, cultural respect, and long-term artistic vision. Sugatop Music represents artists across soul, R&B, jazz, and gospel who prioritize excellence, integrity, and longevity.
Yaslyn Daniels
213-855-3034
sugatopmusic.com
