“Preserving Place: Watercolor Memories of Home & History” Solo Exhibition by Joy Osborne at Loveland City Hall Loveland, Ohio

Local watercolor artist Joy Osborne invites the community to experience “Preserving Place: Watercolor Memories of Home & History,” a solo exhibition celebrating the spirit, character, and stories of Loveland’s historic landmarks and landscapes. The show will be on view at Loveland City Hall, 120 W Loveland Ave, from January 10 through March 14, 2026, with an opening reception on January 10 from 4–6 pm.