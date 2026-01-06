Imperial Folly Challenges AI Music Landscape with Debut Single "Authenticity Is the New Currency"
Fort Wayne, IN arena rock outfit delivers stadium-scale anthem for listeners tired of algorithmic content — out December 30 via Evil Corporate Music Group
Fort Wayne, IN, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As AI-generated music floods streaming platforms and algorithm-driven content reshapes listener habits, Indiana arena rock band Imperial Folly is pushing back. Their debut single "Authenticity Is the New Currency," out today on all major platforms, is a full-throttle anthem built for crowds, not playlists—and aimed squarely at a creative culture the band believes has lost its soul.
Drawing comparisons to Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots, Imperial Folly blends electronic textures with stadium-sized hooks, layered gang vocals, and tribal stomp-clap percussion designed for singalongs rather than passive streaming. The result is cinematic, emotionally charged rock made to scale from headphones to packed venues.
"This song came from watching meaningful music get buried under endless content that looks finished but feels empty," says lead vocalist Evan Cole. "We wanted to write something loud enough to cut through and honest enough to stick."
The band—formed after members met while working at a Fort Wayne coffee shop—has spent years refining their sound through relentless live performance across the Midwest. That investment paid off at Cincinnati's 2024 Riverfront Resonance Festival, where Imperial Folly drew one of the weekend's biggest crowd reactions on a secondary stage, outperforming an established local act on the main stage in front of an estimated 2,500 attendees.
Imperial Folly signed with Evil Corporate Music Group (ECMG) in 2023. The label's realistic take on industry culture—its tagline reads "art is lovely and scalability is better" makes it a fitting home for a band building an identity around substance over shortcuts.
"Authenticity Is the New Currency" is the band's first official release, with a full-length album to follow in 2026.
Stream the single: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, TIDAL, SoundCloud, and more.
Stream the single: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, TIDAL, SoundCloud, and more.
Contact
Amira DeMedici
617-634-3269
evilcorporatemusicgroup.com
