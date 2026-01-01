Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat Launches as Marietta’s Newest Luxury Vacation & Extended-Stay Destination
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is a newly launched luxury vacation and extended-stay home in Marietta, Georgia. Nestled on four private wooded acres, the five-bedroom retreat offers resort-style amenities while remaining close to Marietta Square, Kennesaw State University, and local attractions.
Marietta, GA, January 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zen Host Properties proudly announces the launch of Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a private luxury estate offering a rare blend of seclusion, space, and resort-style amenities for travelers seeking both short-term vacations and longer-stay housing in the Marietta area.
Set on four secluded wooded acres, Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, making it ideal for large families, corporate travelers, relocation clients, medical professionals, and digital nomads looking for comfort, privacy, and flexibility during extended stays.
Unlike traditional hotels or furnished apartments, Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat provides a full-home experience designed for rest, productivity, and connection. Guests enjoy a private pool and hot tub, a spacious basement entertainment area with a large movie screen and pool table, and an upstairs loft thoughtfully designed for children. High-speed Wi-Fi, dedicated workspaces, and ample indoor-outdoor living areas make the property equally suited for leisure and professional stays.
“Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat was created to meet a growing demand we’re seeing in Marietta and Cobb County — travelers who want more space, more privacy, and a more restorative stay,” said a spokesperson for Zen Host Properties. “Whether it’s a family vacation, an executive relocation, or a 60-day professional assignment, this property offers a level of comfort and calm that’s hard to find in the metro Atlanta area.”
Conveniently located near Marietta Square, Kennesaw State University, major Cobb County employers, and regional healthcare facilities, Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat offers easy access to business, education, and entertainment — while still feeling worlds away from the hustle of city life.
The property is professionally managed by Zen Host Properties, a boutique hospitality company specializing in wellness-inspired vacation and mid-term rentals. Zen Host Properties is known for combining thoughtful design, elevated guest experiences, and reliable property management for owners and partners.
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is now accepting bookings for vacation stays, corporate housing, relocations, and extended stays.
Set on four secluded wooded acres, Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, making it ideal for large families, corporate travelers, relocation clients, medical professionals, and digital nomads looking for comfort, privacy, and flexibility during extended stays.
Unlike traditional hotels or furnished apartments, Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat provides a full-home experience designed for rest, productivity, and connection. Guests enjoy a private pool and hot tub, a spacious basement entertainment area with a large movie screen and pool table, and an upstairs loft thoughtfully designed for children. High-speed Wi-Fi, dedicated workspaces, and ample indoor-outdoor living areas make the property equally suited for leisure and professional stays.
“Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat was created to meet a growing demand we’re seeing in Marietta and Cobb County — travelers who want more space, more privacy, and a more restorative stay,” said a spokesperson for Zen Host Properties. “Whether it’s a family vacation, an executive relocation, or a 60-day professional assignment, this property offers a level of comfort and calm that’s hard to find in the metro Atlanta area.”
Conveniently located near Marietta Square, Kennesaw State University, major Cobb County employers, and regional healthcare facilities, Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat offers easy access to business, education, and entertainment — while still feeling worlds away from the hustle of city life.
The property is professionally managed by Zen Host Properties, a boutique hospitality company specializing in wellness-inspired vacation and mid-term rentals. Zen Host Properties is known for combining thoughtful design, elevated guest experiences, and reliable property management for owners and partners.
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is now accepting bookings for vacation stays, corporate housing, relocations, and extended stays.
Contact
Zen Host PropertiesContact
Patricia Joseph
678-413-5163
https://silverwoodsanctuary.carrd.co/
Patricia Joseph
678-413-5163
https://silverwoodsanctuary.carrd.co/
Categories