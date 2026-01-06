Deborah Stanley-Riddle’s Newly Released "Ants" is an Uplifting Children’s Book That Uses Engaging Rhyme and Charming Imagery to Inspire Resilience and Inner Strength
“Ants” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Stanley-Riddle is an encouraging, rhyming picture book that compares the remarkable strength of ants to the power of the human spirit, helping readers of all ages discover their own resilience during challenging times.
Chicago, IL, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Ants”: a thoughtful and empowering story told in lively rhyme that highlights how even the smallest creatures can demonstrate extraordinary strength and determination. “Ants” is the creation of published author, Deborah Stanley-Riddle, who has been a public school teacher for over a decade, having taught grades Pre-K through ninth grade. She holds certifications in Special Education, Science, Social Science, and Restorative Justice. Deborah was named Teacher of the Year by Rochelle Lee’s WITS (Working in the Classroom) program. When she is not writing, Deborah enjoys reading, thrifting, and boxing. Deborah was born in Chicago, where she currently resides.
Stanley-Riddle shares, “In Ants, the author compares the insect’s ability to lift up to twenty times its body weight to our ability to persevere through challenging times in our lives, some of which we may have felt would break us. Although the rhyming patterns in this book may appeal to children, the theme of this book can be read and enjoyed by any age group. It’s especially helpful to read when facing difficulty to remind us how to tap into our inner strength.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Stanley-Riddle’s new book is an inspiring resource that blends simple scientific facts about ants with powerful life lessons, discussion questions, and affirming messages to help strengthen confidence, resilience, and self-belief in readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Ants” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ants”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
