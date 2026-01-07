Reda V. Kirkwood’s Newly Released "SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner)" is a Helpful Guide for Integrating Faith Into Mental Health Care
“SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Practitioner’s Guide Manual” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW provides mental health practitioners, pastors, and life coaches with a structured, faith-based model to address clients’ mind, body, and spirit while offering practical strategies for incorporating spirituality into treatment.
Forrest City, AR, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Practitioner’s Guide Manual”: a practical, faith-based approach for mental health care. “SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Practitioner’s Guide Manual” is the creation of published author, Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker in Arkansas and Tennessee, an ordained minister, and an experienced professional in child welfare, corrections, ministry, and mental health. She is the author of the Christian children’s book Princess Divine and the founder of the nonprofit Women in Transition to Glory Services, Inc. Reda lives in Marion, Arkansas, with her husband, Cleo Kirkwood Jr., and their dog, Starr, and enjoys reading, writing, and spending time with her family and faith.
Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW shares, “Are you a mental health practitioner committed to offering inclusive services to your clients? Are you unsure how to incorporate spirituality as a treatment modality or intervention with your clients in an effective, practical, and structured manner? Are you a pastor or life coach looking for a structured, practical way to assist your clients in their journey to growth? If so, this treatment model is for you!
SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner) is a Christ-centered, practical approach to treatment. It is an innovative treatment model designed to address the whole person—mind, body, and spirit.
Training videos to guide practitioners on how to integrate SCAMP into their treatment approach are available on our website at www.yourkingdomconnect.org.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW’s new book equips practitioners to combine professional counseling with spiritual care in a structured and effective manner.
Consumers can purchase “SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Practitioner’s Guide Manual” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Practitioner’s Guide Manual”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW shares, “Are you a mental health practitioner committed to offering inclusive services to your clients? Are you unsure how to incorporate spirituality as a treatment modality or intervention with your clients in an effective, practical, and structured manner? Are you a pastor or life coach looking for a structured, practical way to assist your clients in their journey to growth? If so, this treatment model is for you!
SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner) is a Christ-centered, practical approach to treatment. It is an innovative treatment model designed to address the whole person—mind, body, and spirit.
Training videos to guide practitioners on how to integrate SCAMP into their treatment approach are available on our website at www.yourkingdomconnect.org.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW’s new book equips practitioners to combine professional counseling with spiritual care in a structured and effective manner.
Consumers can purchase “SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Practitioner’s Guide Manual” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Practitioner’s Guide Manual”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories