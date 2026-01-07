Reda V. Kirkwood’s Newly Released "SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner)" is a Helpful Guide for Integrating Faith Into Mental Health Care

“SCAMP (Spiritual Connections and the Mental Health Practitioner): A Christ-Centered, Practical Approach to Treatment Practitioner’s Guide Manual” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reda V. Kirkwood, LCSW provides mental health practitioners, pastors, and life coaches with a structured, faith-based model to address clients’ mind, body, and spirit while offering practical strategies for incorporating spirituality into treatment.