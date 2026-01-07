Charlotte Laffer’s New Book, "The Laffer Chronicles: Life Off the Wall," is a Poignant Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Rise Through the Ranks of Corporate America
New York, NY, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Charlotte Laffer, who retired from corporate America and currently devotes her time to volunteering for wildlife causes, spending time on the beach, and being at her ranch with her three Great Danes, has completed her most recent book, “The Laffer Chronicles: Life Off the Wall”: a riveting account that centers around the author’s life in corporate America, and the one moment that changed everything for her.
From a young age, author Charlotte Laffer had dreamed of having a home and a large family. This is the opposite of what happened. Instead, she became a corporate powerhouse, presiding over a team that handled billions of dollars daily in market-facing, real-time transactions. Charlotte rose up the ranks of corporate America by becoming a skillful strategist with a razor-sharp mind that was unleashed as a weapon on anyone who stood in her way. A strong female leader with no time for gender-biased nonsense, Charlotte spent more years than she cared to enumerate rising through the ranks of corporate America, powering her way past the insecurities that threatened her to present the face of strength to her corporate world. Charlotte made the tough decisions and did what she had to do until a decision that she made resulted in a trauma too terrible to manage.
Published by Fulton Books, Charlotte Laffer’s book will captivate readers as they follow the author’s rise to the top, and her eventual choice to leave it all behind after one fateful event that rocked her world. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Laffer Chronicles: Life Off the Wall” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Laffer Chronicles: Life Off the Wall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
