Joann A. Van Meter’s New Book, "Smooch and His Best Friend Bo," is a Charming Tale That Follows Smooch and Bo as They Make All Sorts of New Animal Friends
Clarkston, MI, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joann A. Van Meter, an avid animal lover, has completed her most recent book, “Smooch and His Best Friend Bo”: a delightful story inspired by the author’s own pet cat Smooch and dog Bo as they meet brand new animal friends and enjoy all sorts of exciting adventures before winter arrives.
“Meet the animal friends: Barney, the bunny; Sweety, the kitty; Chippy and Jellie, both mice, and Soupy, Jellie’s little brother,” writes Van Meter. “This story will show you how Smooch and Bo meet and are soon joined by other friends. As winter arrives, the animals must find shelter to stay warm. It is amazing how all the animals become friends. My story will show that no one will ever be alone again; a caring heart has a home for everyone. No one will ever be lonely again, especially our Smooch and his best friend Bo.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joann A. Van Meter’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Smooch and Bo’s grand adventures with all their new furry friends. With colorful artwork to help bring Van Meter’s story to life, “Smooch and His Best Friend Bo” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Smooch and His Best Friend Bo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
