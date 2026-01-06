Ellie Bloom’s New Book, "Scout the Scaredy Dog," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Cowardly Dog Who Discovers the World Isn’t as Scary as He Thought
New York, NY, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ellie Bloom, who has a background in nursing and psychology, has completed her most recent book, “Scout the Scaredy Dog”: a riveting tale that follows Scout, a loveable but scared dog who learns to face his fears and grow braver with the help of his canine siblings.
Based in Kansas City, Missouri, author Ellie Bloom enjoys quiet days at home with her husband, their two daughters, and their lively furry family. When she’s not writing or caring for others, she can often be found curled up with a good mystery novel or dreaming up her next dog-inspired tale.
“Scout is scared of...well, just about everything! Loud noises, big shadows, even her own tail sometimes!” writes Bloom. “While the world feels like a pretty spooky place to her, Scout is lucky to have the best team ever-her seven silly, brave, and lovable dog siblings, namely Toffee, Tilly, Blue, Ghost, Lolly, Chewie, and Sophie.”
“With plenty of patience, playful adventures, and a whole lot of love, Scout's brothers and sisters gently show her that maybe the world isn't so scary after all. From chasing squirrels to braving the backyard at night, every little step helps Scout grow just a bit braver.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ellie Bloom’s book is a heartwarming story about courage, family, and the power of encouragement. Perfect for young readers and dog lovers alike, “Scout the Scaredy Dog” is a sweet and silly adventure that will remind readers that it's okay to be afraid and that facing fears is a little easier with friends by one’s side.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Scout the Scaredy Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories