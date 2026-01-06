Erica Rivera’s New Book, "The Narcissist," is a Gripping Story of a Man Who Fakes an Online Persona and is Forced to Live the Deception He Invented After Being Kidnapped
Rimrock, AZ, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Erica Rivera has completed her most recent book, “The Narcissist”: a shocking novel that follows a young man named Ryan who, after faking an online persona of a man transiting into a woman, is kidnapped by an assailant who knows his true identity and forces him to live the deception he has crafted.
Erica Rivera was born and raised in Sacramento, California, where she developed an early appreciation for both storytelling and the natural world. In 2005, she relocated to Arizona, drawn by the striking beauty of the red rock formations in Sedona and the cool mountain forests of Flagstaff. A painter, hunter, and photographer, she finds endless opportunities for expression in the outdoors. Whether she is capturing a fleeting desert sunset on canvas, photographing wildlife in its element, or hiking through the high country in search of new perspectives, she thrives on the connection between nature and creativity.
“Ryan Slater has spent his life running: from the trauma of his broken childhood, from the guilt of mercilessly bullying a classmate who later took his own life, and from the hollow identity he built in its aftermath,” writes Rivera. “Determined to reinvent himself, Ryan relocates to Phoenix, where he begins dating a young woman with dreams of becoming a full-time social media influencer. Through her, he is introduced to a world obsessed with appearances, validation, and online fame.”
“It’s in this digital landscape that Ryan hatches his most reckless idea yet: creating a fake profile as a man transitioning to a woman. Posing as ‘Avery Skye’, he begins documenting a fabricated journey of self-discovery, never expecting it to gain much traction. But when his lie goes viral, Ryan is trapped in the very persona he invented—admired, envied, and scrutinized by thousands who believe his every word.”
“Then the nightmare begins. Ryan awakens in a dark, unfamiliar room—disoriented, terrified, and altered in ways he cannot comprehend. His captor knows who he really is, and they are determined to make him live the deception he once faked. Stripped of control over his body and identity, Ryan—now Avery—is forced into a harrowing psychological and physical battle to survive.”
“As they search for answers, Avery uncovers chilling truths about who orchestrated this twisted revenge and why. But nothing is as it seems, and every revelation pulls him deeper into a web of obsession, betrayal, and reckoning.”
Published by Fulton Books, Erica Rivera’s book is a haunting exploration of identity, guilt, and the dangers of a life built on lies. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Narcissist” is a spellbinding psychological thriller that will leave readers questioning how well one ever truly knows themselves or the people who watch them online.
