Author Patrick English’s New Book, “The Adventures of Nugg the Bug: Caring and Sharing,” is a Riveting Story of a Courageous Bug’s Mission to Find Food for Hungry Bugs

Recent release “The Adventures of Nugg the Bug: Caring and Sharing” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patrick English is a charming tale that centers around Nugg, a bug who decides to take on a mission of finding food for his fellow bugs that have gone hungry. Eager to help his friends, Nugg sets out and even faces off with his enemy, the evil Dr. Gobble-Up, to complete his quest.