Author Patrick English’s New Book, “The Adventures of Nugg the Bug: Caring and Sharing,” is a Riveting Story of a Courageous Bug’s Mission to Find Food for Hungry Bugs
Recent release “The Adventures of Nugg the Bug: Caring and Sharing” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patrick English is a charming tale that centers around Nugg, a bug who decides to take on a mission of finding food for his fellow bugs that have gone hungry. Eager to help his friends, Nugg sets out and even faces off with his enemy, the evil Dr. Gobble-Up, to complete his quest.
Rancho Cordova, CA, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patrick English, who grew up in Northern California and has dreamed of becoming an author for most of his life, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Nugg the Bug: Caring and Sharing”: a captivating story of Nugg, a superhero bug, who must find a way to find food for his fellow hungry bugs.
“If adventure is your game, Nugg is the name,” writes Patrick. “Nugg the Bug takes on a mission of danger and excitement. Follow Nugg on this journey as he helps the fellow bugs that have run out of food. Root for Nugg as he takes risky chances to accomplish his goals. Come along on this wonderful trip of kindness and compassion. The world needs a hero like Nugg. Go, Nugg, go!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patrick English’s delightful tale will transport readers as they follow along on Nugg’s epic journey of courage and heroism. With colorful artwork to help bring Patrick’s story to life, “The Adventures of Nugg the Bug: Caring and Sharing” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Nugg the Bug: Caring and Sharing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
