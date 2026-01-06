Author J.l. Morales’s New Book, “Hats: The True Accounts of WWIII,” is a Powerful Look at the Ways in Which WWIII is Currently Being Fought in the Shadows of Society
Recent release “Hats: The True Accounts of WWIII” from Covenant Books author J.L. Morales is a thought-provoking and engaging look at the many conspiracies and lies that have been fed to the American public that indicate that a third world war has long been fought in the shadows, mainly as an information war, and what the potential future could hold as the war unfolds.
Denver, CO, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J.L. Morales, a loving husband and stepfather who works as a security guard in Denver, Colorado, has completed his new book, “Hats: The True Accounts of WWIII”: an eye-opening look at various events from history that have led to the current state of the world, and the conspiracies and potential third world war that is currently being waged away from the public eye.
As a pure-blooded artist, author, warrior, and philosopher born and raised in the great state of Colorado, author J. L. Morales delivers a beautifully articulated and clear rendition of the most confusing and exciting time to be alive in history from someone who lived and fought through the battlefield. Tearing the lid open on what will come to be known as the mother of all conspiracies, J. L. Morales gives readers a look at the first ever secret military and civilian joint operation to eradicate pure evil from the earth and save the human race from tyranny and extinction while most of the human population just slept right through it.
“While avoiding all the political jargon, ‘Hats’ gives you an in-depth understanding of why the world has never been the same since the unforgettable year of 2020 as well as just how much humans have been deceived throughout human history,” writes Morales. “Covering everything from the civil war, the Titanic, 9/11, COVID-19, and even AI, ‘Hats’ is fully intended to empower the patriots, wake up the sleeping, and will be the quintessential history book to educate future generations about this legendary and biblical time that their parents and grandparents lived through.
“Which side of history are you on? Are you ready to finally escape the matrix and learn the truth about the real world when everything was fake? But be warned, because this is not just another book and will likely shift your paradigm and blow your mind. There is one spoiler for this book: God wins.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.L. Morales’s new book will captivate readers, serving as a call to action to wake up to the truth around them.
Readers can purchase “Hats: The True Accounts of WWIII” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
