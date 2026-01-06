Author Curtis A. Massie’s New Book, "Daniel 3: 16-18 a Self Examination - I Lament," is a Powerful Series of Poems to Inspire Readers to Look Inward Towards Themselves

Recent release “Daniel 3: 16-18 a Self Examination - I Lament” from Covenant Books author Curtis A. Massie is a stirring assortment of poems and ruminations that aims to help readers gain better clarity and understand about who they are through self-reflection. With each poem, Massie hopes that readers will gain a godly perspective to help them live in Christ’s example.