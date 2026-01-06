Author Curtis A. Massie’s New Book, "Daniel 3: 16-18 a Self Examination - I Lament," is a Powerful Series of Poems to Inspire Readers to Look Inward Towards Themselves
Recent release “Daniel 3: 16-18 a Self Examination - I Lament” from Covenant Books author Curtis A. Massie is a stirring assortment of poems and ruminations that aims to help readers gain better clarity and understand about who they are through self-reflection. With each poem, Massie hopes that readers will gain a godly perspective to help them live in Christ’s example.
Secane, PA, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Curtis A. Massie has completed his new book, “Daniel 3: 16-18 a Self Examination - I Lament”: a poignant and thought-provoking series of poems that aim to spread the truth of God’s word and invite readers to self reflect on their own connection to the Lord, as well as their true selves.
“This book is a collection of poetry centering heavily on practice of examining one's self, looking at once at one's actions and one's motivations, the examining of one's feelings,” writes Massie. “What are the things your heart longs for?
“How do you respond to situations when they go well or poorly? I believe that self-examination is important and needful in order to gain a godly perspective. The word of God and the life example that Jesus lived is the standard of how a life is to be lived.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Curtis A. Massie’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s own experiences in overcoming various life struggles through turning inward to better understand himself.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Daniel 3: 16-18 a Self Examination - I Lament” is sure to resonate with fans of the poetry genre, offering a series that promises to stimulate the mind while helping readers discover a higher connection to themselves and the divine.
Readers can purchase “Daniel 3: 16-18 a Self Examination - I Lament” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
