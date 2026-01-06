Author Brenda Frese’s New Book, "Quilt Me a Journey," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s Voyage from Germany to America as She Learns the Art of Quilting
Recent release “Quilt Me a Journey” from Page Publishing author Brenda Frese is a poignant and riveting story that follows a young girl who immigrates from Germany to America with her family and best friend Nina. Along the way, young Magdalena will discover the joys of quilting and embroidery while enduring dangers along her family’s trek to their new homestead.
Humansville, MO, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Frese, a loving grandmother who enjoys quilting, gardening, and watching birds at the ranch that she shares with her husband, Jerry, in southern Missouri, has completed her new book “Quilt Me a Journey”: a captivating story of a young girl and her family as they embark on a journey from Germany to their new home in Nebraska, all while learning how to quilt and embroider along the way.
“Ten-year-old Magdalena Schmidt travels from Germany to America in 1891 with her family and best friend Nina. She will learn to quilt and embroider along the journey. They are wanting to leave because of all the hardships in Germany at that time. The cholera outbreak, economic hardships, and freedom of religion. They will endure danger along the way, by sea, by land, and from Indians, but with freedom comes a homestead in Nebraska near the Elkhorn River. She will learn about a hidden mystery in the patchwork of her family,” writes Frese.
Published by Page Publishing, Brenda Frese’s engaging tale is the first entry in the author’s “Oma Quilt Me a Tale” series, and promises to transport readers as they follow along on this educational and heartfelt story of a young German girl’s westward journey through America. With colorful artwork to help bring Frese’s story to life, “Quilt Me a Journey” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Quilt Me a Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
