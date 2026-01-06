Author Brenda Frese’s New Book, "Quilt Me a Journey," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s Voyage from Germany to America as She Learns the Art of Quilting

Recent release “Quilt Me a Journey” from Page Publishing author Brenda Frese is a poignant and riveting story that follows a young girl who immigrates from Germany to America with her family and best friend Nina. Along the way, young Magdalena will discover the joys of quilting and embroidery while enduring dangers along her family’s trek to their new homestead.