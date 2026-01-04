Mythic Guitar Company Announces Expansion and Three-Year Plan to Rebuild U.S. Guitar Manufacturing
Founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, Mythic Guitar Company is a growing U.S.-based guitar manufacturer expanding toward full-scale domestic production. The company builds true one-off custom guitars, offers OEM and ghost manufacturing under NDA, and supports artist-owned guitar brands, challenging offshore production and traditional industry models.
Austin, TX, January 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mythic Guitar Company, an Austin-based guitar manufacturer founded in 2017, announced an expansion of its operations and outlined a three-year plan to become a full-scale American guitar manufacturing facility, challenging industry reliance on overseas production and traditional endorsement-driven business models.
Founded by luthier and manufacturer Wolf, Mythic Guitar Company began as a small garage-based operation focused on guitar repairs and one-off custom instruments. Over the past several years, the company has grown into a vertically integrated manufacturing shop supporting custom guitars, OEM and ghost manufacturing under non-disclosure agreements, and artist-owned guitar brands, all operating from a single facility in Austin, Texas.
While still small by industrial standards, Mythic Guitar Company is expanding rapidly in response to growing demand from boutique builders, artists, and brands seeking domestic manufacturing options. The company’s leadership has identified a gap in the U.S. guitar industry, where brands seeking scale often face a choice between offshore production or remaining limited to low-volume domestic output.
Mythic Guitar Company was established to address that gap by offering U.S.-based manufacturing services capable of supporting originality, consistency, and scalable production. A central component of the company’s expansion strategy is its OEM and ghost manufacturing program, offered explicitly as a service and typically conducted under NDA. This model allows partner brands to retain ownership of designs, brand identity, and intellectual property while utilizing Mythic’s engineering and production systems.
In addition to OEM manufacturing, Mythic Guitar Company continues to produce true one-off custom guitars engineered entirely from scratch. These instruments are not limited to predefined model families or legacy designs and are developed using original CAD design, custom tooling, and bespoke construction methods. According to the company, this work informs broader manufacturing processes and supports the development of production-ready platforms.
The company has also gained attention for its artist-first business structure. Rather than engaging in traditional endorsement or licensing arrangements, Mythic Guitar Company supports artists in launching independently owned guitar brands. In this model, artists retain ownership of their designs and intellectual property while utilizing the company’s manufacturing infrastructure.
Industry observers note that efforts to consolidate manufacturing, ownership, and artist control within the United States introduce friction within an industry long shaped by outsourcing and centralized brand control. Mythic Guitar Company has acknowledged that this approach challenges established norms but maintains that rebuilding domestic manufacturing capability requires structural change.
Looking ahead, the company has stated that its long-term vision extends beyond guitars alone. While current expansion efforts focus on manufacturing capacity, Mythic Guitar Company has indicated plans to apply its artist-first and ownership-driven framework to additional segments of the music industry over time.
With expansion underway, Mythic Guitar Company aims to demonstrate that modern, scalable guitar manufacturing can exist in the United States without sacrificing craftsmanship, discretion, or creative control.
Mythic Guitar Company operates out of Austin, Texas. Additional information is available at mythicguitars.com
About Mythic Guitar Company
Founded in 2017, Mythic Guitar Company is a U.S.-based guitar manufacturer specializing in one-off custom instruments, OEM and ghost manufacturing under NDA, and artist-owned guitar brands. The company is based in Austin, Texas and is expanding toward full-scale domestic manufacturing.
Founded by luthier and manufacturer Wolf, Mythic Guitar Company began as a small garage-based operation focused on guitar repairs and one-off custom instruments. Over the past several years, the company has grown into a vertically integrated manufacturing shop supporting custom guitars, OEM and ghost manufacturing under non-disclosure agreements, and artist-owned guitar brands, all operating from a single facility in Austin, Texas.
While still small by industrial standards, Mythic Guitar Company is expanding rapidly in response to growing demand from boutique builders, artists, and brands seeking domestic manufacturing options. The company’s leadership has identified a gap in the U.S. guitar industry, where brands seeking scale often face a choice between offshore production or remaining limited to low-volume domestic output.
Mythic Guitar Company was established to address that gap by offering U.S.-based manufacturing services capable of supporting originality, consistency, and scalable production. A central component of the company’s expansion strategy is its OEM and ghost manufacturing program, offered explicitly as a service and typically conducted under NDA. This model allows partner brands to retain ownership of designs, brand identity, and intellectual property while utilizing Mythic’s engineering and production systems.
In addition to OEM manufacturing, Mythic Guitar Company continues to produce true one-off custom guitars engineered entirely from scratch. These instruments are not limited to predefined model families or legacy designs and are developed using original CAD design, custom tooling, and bespoke construction methods. According to the company, this work informs broader manufacturing processes and supports the development of production-ready platforms.
The company has also gained attention for its artist-first business structure. Rather than engaging in traditional endorsement or licensing arrangements, Mythic Guitar Company supports artists in launching independently owned guitar brands. In this model, artists retain ownership of their designs and intellectual property while utilizing the company’s manufacturing infrastructure.
Industry observers note that efforts to consolidate manufacturing, ownership, and artist control within the United States introduce friction within an industry long shaped by outsourcing and centralized brand control. Mythic Guitar Company has acknowledged that this approach challenges established norms but maintains that rebuilding domestic manufacturing capability requires structural change.
Looking ahead, the company has stated that its long-term vision extends beyond guitars alone. While current expansion efforts focus on manufacturing capacity, Mythic Guitar Company has indicated plans to apply its artist-first and ownership-driven framework to additional segments of the music industry over time.
With expansion underway, Mythic Guitar Company aims to demonstrate that modern, scalable guitar manufacturing can exist in the United States without sacrificing craftsmanship, discretion, or creative control.
Mythic Guitar Company operates out of Austin, Texas. Additional information is available at mythicguitars.com
About Mythic Guitar Company
Founded in 2017, Mythic Guitar Company is a U.S.-based guitar manufacturer specializing in one-off custom instruments, OEM and ghost manufacturing under NDA, and artist-owned guitar brands. The company is based in Austin, Texas and is expanding toward full-scale domestic manufacturing.
Contact
Mythic Guitar CompanyContact
Mitch Berry (Wolf)
512-402-5195
mythicguitars.com
Wolf, Jules, Adam, JP
Mitch Berry (Wolf)
512-402-5195
mythicguitars.com
Wolf, Jules, Adam, JP
Categories