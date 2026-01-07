Author Dr. T.s. Matherly’s New Book, "A Guide For New Believers," is a Foundational Resource That Aims to Help Christians Grow Closer to the Lord and Expand Their Faith

Recent release “A Guide For New Believers” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. T.S. Matherly is a comprehensive tool designed to help those new to the Christian faith foster a deeper and stronger connection to the Lord and his teachings by establishing a strong spiritual foundation from which they can grow.