Author Dr. T.s. Matherly’s New Book, "A Guide For New Believers," is a Foundational Resource That Aims to Help Christians Grow Closer to the Lord and Expand Their Faith
Recent release “A Guide For New Believers” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. T.S. Matherly is a comprehensive tool designed to help those new to the Christian faith foster a deeper and stronger connection to the Lord and his teachings by establishing a strong spiritual foundation from which they can grow.
Graham, NC, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. T.S. Matherly, who holds a double doctorate in Biblical Studies and Theology and serves as the executive director of a non-profit organization that seeks to get the gospel into the hands of men and women in jails and prisons throughout the United States, has completed his new book, “A Guide For New Believers”: a powerful guide that will help those new to the Christian faith further develop their spirituality through engaging with Scripture.
Dr. Matherly shares, “Hebrews 5:13 states ‘For everyone who partakes only of milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness, for he is a babe.’ (NKJV) II Peter 2:2 says, ‘As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby.’ (KJV) This book highlights key areas new believers should study so that a strong foundation of the basics of Christian living. The ultimate goal of this book is to give guidance to new believers in our Lord Jesus Christ. This book requires looking up scripture and answering questions that will help the believer grow in his daily walk with the Lord. The book also encourages new believers to get involved in a Bible believing church so that they may grow up to be spiritually mature believers in Christ.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dr. T.S. Matherly’s engaging guide will serve as an ideal resource for those seeking to further develop their Christian faith, helping them to take the next step in their spiritual journey to become fully committed to Christ and his teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Guide For New Believers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
