Author M. J. Mulligan’s New Book, “Again: An Adult Fairy Tale,” is a Powerful Story Born from the Author’s Dreams That Offers Insight Into Her Lived Experiences
Recent release “Again: An Adult Fairy Tale” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author M. J. Mulligan is a poignant and vivid novel inspired by a dream the author had that takes readers on a powerful and atmospheric journey. Exploring themes of isolation, loneliness, and introspection, Mulligan weaves a stirring and emotionally candid account that will resonate long after the final page.
New York, NY, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M. J. Mulligan has completed her new book, “Again: An Adult Fairy Tale”: a compelling novel inspired by the author’s dream that challenges readers with each turn of the page to look inward as they embark on a journey through the author’s mind.
Mulligan begins her tale, “I had a dream, I thought, until the nightmare found me, and I was placed here in utter seclusion until I could find a way out. That is when, in a dark corner of this space allotted to me, I found this archaic piece of equipment. It took some time playing with this to understand its function; it was a communicator of some sort. I do not know who will find my message, probably no one, as I am not allowed outside contact of any sort. How long I have been here, I have lost track of time. There is light at all times, never any true darkness except that found exploring the other regions of the confinement area. Some of them are downstairs, yet I have to go several flights to find a semblance of darkness. In these areas, I stumble on various decaying objects, this device being one of them, the bodies of my predecessors to this area another. I find it a fascinating question: What was that which brought them here? I know where my failure was: I was alive. Not like the somnolent masses that fill the streets and schools and think they live. If living is without joy or the essence of wonder, then perhaps they are alive, and I am just mad. Be that the case, then this is a just ending for the mad. Be it not, follow what is now put forth, sketchy though it may be and possibly never received by anyone who would be interested in these passages.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, M. J. Mulligan’s enthralling tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them on a deeply personal and emotionally raw journey through the author’s very soul with each turn of the page. Heartfelt and thought-provoking, “Again: An Adult Fairy Tale” will leave readers breathless right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Again: An Adult Fairy Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Mulligan begins her tale, “I had a dream, I thought, until the nightmare found me, and I was placed here in utter seclusion until I could find a way out. That is when, in a dark corner of this space allotted to me, I found this archaic piece of equipment. It took some time playing with this to understand its function; it was a communicator of some sort. I do not know who will find my message, probably no one, as I am not allowed outside contact of any sort. How long I have been here, I have lost track of time. There is light at all times, never any true darkness except that found exploring the other regions of the confinement area. Some of them are downstairs, yet I have to go several flights to find a semblance of darkness. In these areas, I stumble on various decaying objects, this device being one of them, the bodies of my predecessors to this area another. I find it a fascinating question: What was that which brought them here? I know where my failure was: I was alive. Not like the somnolent masses that fill the streets and schools and think they live. If living is without joy or the essence of wonder, then perhaps they are alive, and I am just mad. Be that the case, then this is a just ending for the mad. Be it not, follow what is now put forth, sketchy though it may be and possibly never received by anyone who would be interested in these passages.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, M. J. Mulligan’s enthralling tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them on a deeply personal and emotionally raw journey through the author’s very soul with each turn of the page. Heartfelt and thought-provoking, “Again: An Adult Fairy Tale” will leave readers breathless right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Again: An Adult Fairy Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories