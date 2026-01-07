Author M. J. Mulligan’s New Book, “Again: An Adult Fairy Tale,” is a Powerful Story Born from the Author’s Dreams That Offers Insight Into Her Lived Experiences

Recent release “Again: An Adult Fairy Tale” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author M. J. Mulligan is a poignant and vivid novel inspired by a dream the author had that takes readers on a powerful and atmospheric journey. Exploring themes of isolation, loneliness, and introspection, Mulligan weaves a stirring and emotionally candid account that will resonate long after the final page.