Paul Crecelius’s Newly Released "The Snapshot" is a Powerful Exploration of How Unresolved Trauma Can Steal Life’s Fullness and How Faith Offers the Path to Restoration
“The Snapshot: The trauma event on life’s timeline as an embezzler of real living” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Crecelius is a compassionate and faith-centered guide that helps readers identify and heal from the subtle yet life-altering effects of trauma, offering hope and freedom through Christ’s promise of abundant life.
Simpsonville, KY, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Snapshot: The trauma event on life’s timeline as an embezzler of real living”: a thought-provoking examination of how hidden moments of trauma can shape one’s ability to live freely and fully. “The Snapshot: The trauma event on life’s timeline as an embezzler of real living” is the creation of published author, Paul Crecelius, a licensed counselor with over twenty-eight years of experience specializing in trauma recovery. A retired U.S. Army chaplain (LTC), he provided spiritual guidance and emotional support to soldiers processing combat experiences. He holds a BA in theology from Southern College of the Seventh-Day Adventists, a Master of Divinity in pastoral counseling from Cincinnati Christian Seminary, and a Master’s in counseling from Webster University. Licensed in Kentucky as both a clinical alcohol and drug therapist and a professional clinical counselor, Paul now serves clients in private Christian counseling practice. Having personally overcome childhood and military-related trauma, he brings deep empathy and insight to his work. He is married to Susan Winlock Hayes of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and is a native of Louisville, Kentucky.
Crecelius shares, “This book is about the snapshot in life that has made it difficult to function and being confused as to why. We discuss the thing that has happened that typically gets dismissed as insignificant and having no bearing on life. We examinehow in reality, the snapshot is an event that has an impact on the psyche that causes one to start the survival of life than truly living life. Even in what looks like living, there can be a theme being lived out that stems from the snapshot, a trauma event. The trauma event does not have to be dramatic; it can be something said or done that doesn’t seem significant at the time or even later in life. This is then being stuck and what toxic things are developed because of that. These toxic things are looked at in light of what Jesus said in John 10:10a: “The thief comes to steal, kill and destroy.” It is looking at the thievery that is done because of this stuck point.
It then leads to a discussion about how to get out of that stuck place and then to begin to truly live as Jesus talks about in John 10:10b. It is peering at the abundant life that Jesus said He came to give and how to get out of the dregs of being constantly robbed by an unseen enemy. It meansgetting out of the denial of the said insignificance of the snapshot. This has shaped the lives of many to exist in dark places of depression and anxiety. The pain of the snapshot leads many to the tragedy of suicide believing this to be the only way out. It is learning an authentic way to live that involves breaking the silence that David talked about in Psalms 32:3. The Snapshot is a book about breaking into the daylight of reality that brings truth, hope, and the ability to give and receive the love of others and of our Creator.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Crecelius’s new book is an insightful, faith-based resource for those seeking to understand the lasting impact of trauma and the hope of redemption through God’s healing grace.
Consumers can purchase “The Snapshot: The trauma event on life’s timeline as an embezzler of real living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Snapshot: The trauma event on life’s timeline as an embezzler of real living”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Crecelius shares, “This book is about the snapshot in life that has made it difficult to function and being confused as to why. We discuss the thing that has happened that typically gets dismissed as insignificant and having no bearing on life. We examinehow in reality, the snapshot is an event that has an impact on the psyche that causes one to start the survival of life than truly living life. Even in what looks like living, there can be a theme being lived out that stems from the snapshot, a trauma event. The trauma event does not have to be dramatic; it can be something said or done that doesn’t seem significant at the time or even later in life. This is then being stuck and what toxic things are developed because of that. These toxic things are looked at in light of what Jesus said in John 10:10a: “The thief comes to steal, kill and destroy.” It is looking at the thievery that is done because of this stuck point.
It then leads to a discussion about how to get out of that stuck place and then to begin to truly live as Jesus talks about in John 10:10b. It is peering at the abundant life that Jesus said He came to give and how to get out of the dregs of being constantly robbed by an unseen enemy. It meansgetting out of the denial of the said insignificance of the snapshot. This has shaped the lives of many to exist in dark places of depression and anxiety. The pain of the snapshot leads many to the tragedy of suicide believing this to be the only way out. It is learning an authentic way to live that involves breaking the silence that David talked about in Psalms 32:3. The Snapshot is a book about breaking into the daylight of reality that brings truth, hope, and the ability to give and receive the love of others and of our Creator.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Crecelius’s new book is an insightful, faith-based resource for those seeking to understand the lasting impact of trauma and the hope of redemption through God’s healing grace.
Consumers can purchase “The Snapshot: The trauma event on life’s timeline as an embezzler of real living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Snapshot: The trauma event on life’s timeline as an embezzler of real living”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories