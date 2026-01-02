Glossa Launches Slack Integration to Capture Requirements Where Teams Work
New integration brings Slack conversations into Glossa's AI-powered platform, turning everyday team conversations into documented, traceable requirements.
San Francisco, CA, January 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Glossa, the AI-powered requirements management platform, today announced the general availability of its Slack integration. Teams can now capture decisions, context, and requirements directly from Slack conversations, eliminating the common problem of critical project decisions getting lost in endless channel scrolls.
While Glossa already captures requirements from tools like Meet and Teams, customers consistently requested one more source: Slack. "We hear over and over from teams that Slack is where decisions get made and context gets shared," said Alison Meyer, Founder of Glossa. "Our customers told us they needed Slack integrated, and we listened."
Smart, Selective Capture with @GlossaBot
Understanding that not every Slack message needs to become a requirement, Glossa introduces @GlossaBot—giving teams precise control over what gets documented. Users can:
Tag @GlossaBot on any message to capture just that message
Tag @GlossaBot in a thread to capture the entire conversation
Map multiple Slack channels to a single Glossa project—connecting different teams' channels to the same project
"You don't want every little thing in Slack sent to Glossa," said Meyer. "With @GlossaBot, your team controls what gets documented and shared with everyone in the project. It's selective, intentional capture—not a firehose of noise."
Solving the "Lost in Slack" Problem
Software teams frequently face the challenge of reconstructing project decisions from scattered Slack conversations. Critical requirements discussed in passing messages often resurface months later during implementation, causing confusion about what was actually decided. Glossa's Slack integration eliminates this problem.
"Now, you don't have to worry about digging through infinite Slack conversations," Meyer explained. "Everything you need is in Glossa, with sources cited. Your team's decisions in Slack become your project's documented requirements. Just another way Glossa meets you where you work."
Flexible Channel Mapping for Complex Workflows
Teams often work across multiple Slack channels throughout a project lifecycle—from initial sales opportunity channels to dedicated delivery team channels to post-go-live managed services channels. Glossa's integration supports mapping multiple Slack channels to a single project, ensuring requirements flow seamlessly from pre-sales through implementation without losing context.
Availability
The Slack integration is now available to all Glossa customers. Teams interested in learning more about Glossa or requesting a demo can visit glossapro.ai
About Glossa
Glossa is an AI-powered requirements management platform that transforms how teams capture, analyze, and manage software implementation requirements. By automatically consuming project conversations and context, Glossa generates structured requirements with full traceability, catches contradictions early, and makes discovery up to 70% faster. Founded by experienced product leaders from Salesforce and AgentSync, Glossa is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Availability
The Slack integration is now available to all Glossa customers. Teams interested in learning more about Glossa or requesting a demo can visit glossapro.ai
Contact
Glossa AIContact
Alison Meyer
310-386-4797
www.glossapro.ai
