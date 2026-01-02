RZ Logistics Steps Up to Support Shippers Amid Sudden LTL Carrier Disruption
Standard Forwarding Freight, a long-standing regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, has suspended operations.
Edwardsville, IL, January 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RZ Logistics Responds to Suspension of Operations by Standard Forwarding Freight
Following the recent announcement that Standard Forwarding Freight, a long-standing regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, has suspended its operations after a strategic review, RZ Logistics is reaching out to carriers, shippers, and supply chain partners who may be impacted by this unexpected disruption.
Recognizing the importance of reliable transportation services in maintaining business continuity and meeting customer expectations, RZ Logistics reaffirms its commitment to providing responsive, flexible, and dependable logistics solutions tailored to the current market environment. As some shippers begin transitioning away from previously scheduled carriers, RZ Logistics aims to support a smooth and seamless process.
Supporting the Supply Chain During Critical Transitions
Supply chain disruptions can create immediate operational challenges, ranging from missed delivery windows to inventory backlogs. RZ Logistics is strategically positioned to assist companies of all sizes with minimal interruption during these transitions by offering:
Rapid On-boarding & Capacity Support — Designed to quickly backfill services and maintain operational flow
Customized LTL, TL, and Intermodal Solutions — Scalable to meet specific business needs
Transparent Tracking & Proactive Communication — Ensuring visibility and ongoing collaboration
Dedicated Support Teams — Focused on aligning logistics execution with business goals
“Unexpected carrier closures underscore the importance of resilient logistics partnerships,” said James Wheeler, Nationwide of RZ Logistics. “RZ Logistics is fully prepared to work with companies facing sudden service gaps, providing solutions that help protect supply chains and maintain customer commitments.”
About RZ Logistics
RZ Logistics is a full-service logistics provider specializing in tailored transportation solutions for shippers across North America. With a focus on reliability, technology-enabled visibility, and world-class customer service, RZ Logistics helps businesses navigate and simplify complex supply chain challenges.
For more information, visit rzlogistics.com or contact james@rzlogistics.com.
Toll-Free: (855) 218-3571
About RZ Logistics
Contact
James Wheeler
https://rzlogisticsusa.com
