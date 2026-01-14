Shine with ADHD by Maggie Alexander to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose

MS, PMHNP, and front line clinician Maggie Alexander will release her first book, Shine with ADHD (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-184-1, 979-8-88797-185-8, 979-8-88797-186-5) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.