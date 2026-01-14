Shine with ADHD by Maggie Alexander to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
MS, PMHNP, and front line clinician Maggie Alexander will release her first book, Shine with ADHD (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-184-1, 979-8-88797-185-8, 979-8-88797-186-5) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
Hartford, CT, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders, yet it remains one of the most misunderstood. In this eye-opening and compassionate book, seasoned clinician Maggie Alexander shares the wisdom of over 600 clients, blending cutting-edge research and clinical practice, compelling stories, and the powerful tools of functional medicine to redefine how we understand and treat ADHD.
Shine with ADHD challenges persistent myths and misinformation that plague both medical providers and the public. Many still believe ADHD isn’t real, unaware of its biological roots in neurotransmitter deficiencies and genetic origins. The author sheds light on the different subtypes of ADHD, clarifies confusion surrounding terms like “ADD,” and introduces symptoms rarely discussed, such as Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD), one of the most disruptive symptoms for those affected. Treatment is presented as holistic and multidimensional. Readers will find guidance on the precise and personalized use of medications—including genetic testing to tailor interventions, recommended lab testing, and nutrition—as well as behavioral strategies like ADHD coaching, routines, and environmental modifications.
The author emphasizes the importance of shifting our narrative around ADHD—from labeling individuals as inattentive or disruptive to recognizing their creativity, energy, and truth-seeking nature. Special chapters offer actionable advice on parenting children with ADHD, supporting girls and women (often underdiagnosed), managing sleep, time, and emotional regulation, and improving communication in romantic relationships. Employers and educators will also find helpful tools for supporting individuals with ADHD in the workplace and classroom. Ultimately, this book is a call to replace stigma with science, judgment with empathy, and limitation with potential—offering a deeply informed, empowering guide for anyone impacted by ADHD.
Get your copy of Shine with ADHD at your favorite place to buy books (or here on Bookshop.org: https://shorturl.at/PZgd1).
Maggie Alexander’s drive to educate the public and fellow clinicians about ADHD reflects her own transformation. When her children were still teens and she joked that she thought broccoli, love, and exercise could address most mental health challenges, she did not believe in ADHD. A single client opened her mind to its existence and propelled her down a path that resulted in her becoming highly skilled in treating this misunderstood and unique brain presentation.
She delights in assisting individuals and families in discovering how to live happier, more productive lives. Whether consulting with a new client or seeing progress in the individuals she has seen develop over years, she is excited for their future.
Maggie is eager to conduct more seminars for providers around the country. She inspires hope by assisting one person, family, and community at a time. This is accomplished through the most current research and successful tools for transforming the lives of people with ADHD.
Before stepping into mental health care, Maggie attended to women and families as a certified nurse midwife. She has two master’s degrees in nursing and has been an educator at Oregon Health & Science University. She is known for her kind and empowering style that honors the unique ways we all present, and she is actively increasing her focus on mentoring other clinicians. She lives in Portland, Oregon, where she enjoys her family, horseback riding, and walking in the forest with her dog.
Maggie’s website will give you access to materials for the public to help you talk with your health professionals. If you are a clinician who is interested in applying these principles in your practice, consider inviting her to do a webinar or receiving individualized supervision.
You can learn more about Maggie and her work at maggiealexandernp.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, 272 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-184-1
$34.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-185-8
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-186-5
Contact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
